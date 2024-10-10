Coffee Pods Market Review 2014-2024 and Forecast to 2030, Featuring Strategic Analysis of 42 Players Including Dunkin Donuts, Luigi Lavazza, Nespresso & More - WFH Dynamics Have Positively Impacted Growth

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Pods - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Coffee Pods was estimated at US$47.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$69.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. Key questions answered in the report include:

How is the Global Coffee Pods Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?





What's Driving Growth in the Coffee Pod Market?



The growth in the coffee pod market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, evolving consumer behavior, and the increasing demand for convenience. One of the primary drivers is the continued development of more advanced single-serve coffee machines, which offer greater ease of use, customization options, and compatibility with a wider range of coffee pods. As these machines become more affordable and accessible, especially in emerging markets, the demand for coffee pods is expected to rise accordingly.

Additionally, the growing trend of at-home coffee consumption has led to more people investing in home brewing systems, further fueling the demand for coffee pods. Another significant growth factor is the increasing consumer preference for premium, specialty coffee products. As consumers become more discerning about the quality and origin of their coffee, there is a growing market for high-end, single-origin, and artisanal coffee pods. These pods offer a level of convenience without compromising on quality, catering to coffee enthusiasts who want a gourmet experience at home.

Moreover, the rise of eco-conscious consumerism has driven the demand for sustainable and ethically sourced coffee pods. Companies that offer recyclable, compostable, or reusable pod options are gaining a competitive edge as more consumers prioritize environmental responsibility in their purchasing decisions.

Lastly, the expansion of e-commerce platforms and subscription services for coffee pods has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of products, contributing to the steady growth of the market. The ability to receive coffee pods directly to their doorstep on a regular basis appeals to consumers looking for convenience and variety, ensuring that the coffee pod market will continue to expand in the coming years.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Capsules Form segment, which is expected to reach US$40.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Soft Form segment is also set to grow at 4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $13 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.2% CAGR to reach $10.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Coffechino, Dunkin Donuts, Gloria Jean's Coffees International Pty. Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

Coffechino

Dunkin Donuts

Gloria Jean's Coffees International Pty. Ltd.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V.

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

Melitta North America, Inc.

Nespresso Club

Seattle's Best Coffee LLC

Starbucks Coffee Company

The Folger Coffee Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $47.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $69.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Coffee Pods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustainability Focus Throws the Spotlight on Eco-Friendly Coffee Pods

Rising Consumer Demand for Convenience Drives Adoption of Single-Serve Coffee Solutions

Expanding Premium Coffee Culture Spurs Growth in Specialty Coffee Pods

Health-Conscious Consumers Propel Demand for Organic and Functional Coffee Pods

Technological Advancements in Brewing Machines Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

E-commerce Growth Accelerates Demand for Subscription-Based Coffee Pod Services

Shifting Workplace Dynamics Drives the Adoption of Coffee Pods in Office Spaces and Co-working Areas

Rise in At-Home Coffee Consumption Sustains Growth Post-Pandemic

Cultural Preferences for Gourmet Coffee Drives Adoption of Artisan Coffee Pods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4j312

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment