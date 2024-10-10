India Cheese Report 2024: A $1.614 Billion Market in 2023 - Dairy & Soy Food Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecasts, 2018-2023 & 2024-2028

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Cheese Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Cheese Market was valued at USD 1.614 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 2.395 billion by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 8.21%.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2018-2023 and illustrative forecast to 2028, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Cheese and its variants Natural Cheese and Processed Cheese.







Cheese market in India registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.04% during the period 2018 to 2023 with a sales value of INR 133.33 billion in 2023, an increase of 14.09% over 2022. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2020, when it grew by 26.01% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2021, when it increased by 4.26% over 2020.

Due to on going large scale uncertainties in the market the research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to India's Cheese (Dairy & Soy Food) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.



Scope

Overall Cheese (Dairy & Soy Food) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2018 to 2028.

Value and Volume terms for the top brands.

Distribution channel sales analytics from 2020-2023.

Reasons to Buy

Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Cheese (Dairy & Soy Food) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 29 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



1 Dairy and Soy Food Market Overview



2 India Dairy and Soy Food Market Analytics, 2018-28

2.1 Dairy and Soy Food Value Analytics, 2018-28

2.1.1 Dairy and Soy Food Market by Value, 2018-28

2.1.2 Dairy and Soy Food Market Value by Segments, 2018-28

2.2 Dairy and Soy Food Volume Analytics, 2018-28

2.2.1 Dairy and Soy Food Market by Volume, 2018-28

2.2.2 Dairy and Soy Food Market Volume by Segments, 2018-28



3 India Dairy and Soy Food Market Analytics, by Segment 2018-28

3.1 Natural Cheese Analytics, 2018-28

3.1.1 Natural Cheese Market by Value, 2018-28

3.1.2 Natural Cheese Market by Volume, 2018-28

3.2 Processed Cheese Analytics, 2018-28

3.2.1 Processed Cheese Market by Value, 2018-28

3.2.2 Processed Cheese Market by Volume, 2018-28



4 India Dairy and Soy Food Brand Analytics, 2020-23

4.1 Dairy and Soy Food Brand Analytics by Value, 2020-23

4.2 Dairy and Soy Food Brand Analytics by Volume, 2020-23



5 India Dairy and Soy Food Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23

5.1 Dairy and Soy Food Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23



6 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jat26

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment