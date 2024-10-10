RedDress Announces ActiGraft Pro Selected by Healogics for Its iSupply GPO

TEL AVIV, Israel and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedDress, developers of the ActiGraft® Pro system, a personalized and autologous wound care solution created from a patient’s own whole blood, today announced that ActiGraft Pro has been selected by Healogics® Wound Care Supply (HWCS) for addition to its group purchasing organization, iSupply.



HWCS serves a vital function in supporting wound care treatment facilities by offering cost-saving product solutions for hospitals and patients through iSupply. iSupply, a group purchasing organization (GPO), is designed to provide high quality products with substantial facility-level cost savings. There is no fee to enroll, cost savings may be 40% or more, and these savings opportunities are available across the community, including inpatient, home health, post-acute and durable medical equipment.

The ActiGraft Pro system from RedDress is an autologous, point-of-care wound management solution created from a patient’s whole blood. Once applied, the blood clot serves as a protective covering and optimizes the body’s own healing potential. ActiGraft Pro is designed to jump-start wound healing and to meet the needs of today’s high-volume practices and centers, offering practitioners a wound healing solution that delivers a quick and easy procedure.

Applied directly to the wound surface, the ActiGraft Pro blood clot is created at the patient’s bedside in under five minutes by mixing fresh whole blood with proprietary coagulation powder. ActiGraft Pro contains whole blood cells including white cells, red cells, plasma, platelets, and fibrin, in the optimal concentration required in the wound healing process. Once applied, ActiGraft Pro reignites the healing cascade, serving as a protective covering that supports wound healing processes which occur naturally in the body.

While reimbursement for ActiGraft Pro currently applies only to chronic wounds in diabetic patients via national coverage determination 270.3, ActiGraft Pro is indicated for a wide variety of chronic wounds including but not limited to: Diabetic and Neuropathic Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Post-Surgical Wounds, Skin Tears and Surgical Wounds.

Since RedDress received FDA clearance and a CE Mark in 2020, ActiGraft has helped over almost 7,000 patients across the spectrum of healthcare facilities in the United States and 30 other countries.

Disclaimer: The information provided shall not be constructed as a statement, promise, or guarantee that reimbursement will be received. Reimbursement requirements are subject to change at any time. Check with your local payer regularly.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

About RedDress®

RedDress is the leading provider of personalized and autologous wound management solutions created from a patient’s own blood. The company’s suite of ActiGraft® products are transforming wound care, treating a wide variety of chronic wounds including diabetic and neuropathic ulcers, venous ulcers, pressure injuries, traumatic wounds, post-surgical wounds, skin tears, surgical wounds and more. RedDress is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Jacksonville, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is dedicated to using its whole-blood technology to find solutions to other human ailments. www.reddressmedical.com.