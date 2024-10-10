MediWound Announces Phase II Head-to-Head Study Evaluating EscharEx® vs. Collagenase in Patients with Venous Leg Ulcers

Secured additional R&D collaborations with Solventum and Mölnlycke for optimal trial consistency and patient outcomes

Study to support EscharEx® BLA submission and strengthen commercialization strategy

YAVNE, Israel, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that it will be initiating a controlled, multicenter Phase II clinical study evaluating EscharEx® against collagenase ointment (marketed as SANTYL® in the U.S. and IRUXOL® in Europe) for the treatment of venous leg ulcers (VLUs). Scheduled to commence in 2025, this Phase II study will run concurrently with the Company’s Phase III trial in VLU patients. The study is designed to support the Biologics License Application (BLA) for EscharEx and plays a key role in MediWound’s commercialization strategy.

Ofer Gonen, CEO of MediWound, stated: "Building on the consistent positive results from three prior Phase II studies of EscharEx, we are eager to further validate our earlier findings from the head-to-head comparison vs. SANTYL, now on a larger, global scale. We are confident that EscharEx will demonstrate superior efficacy, addressing critical unmet needs in enzymatic debridement for patients with chronic wounds."

The randomized, prospective study will enroll 45 patients across multiple sites in the U.S. and Europe. VLU patients will be randomly assigned in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive either EscharEx, placebo, or collagenase. In the first two weeks, the EscharEx and placebo groups will receive up to 8 daily applications, while the collagenase group will follow the product’s instructions for use (IFU). Each patient’s participation will last up to 14 weeks. Key safety endpoints, including the incidence and severity of adverse events (AEs), and time to complete wound closure, will be assessed. Additionally, exploratory efficacy endpoints will evaluate the incidence and time to complete debridement, granulation tissue formation, and wound bed preparation.

To support this trial, MediWound has formed additional strategic R&D collaborations with Solventum and Mölnlycke Health Care. Solventum will supply the Coban™ 2 Two-Layer Compression System, while Mölnlycke will provide Mepilex®, Mepilex® Ag, Exufiber®, and Exufiber® Ag. These partnerships are designed to enhance consistency across study arms and ensure the use of best-in-class products, ultimately benefiting patient outcomes.

About EscharEx

EscharEx® is a bioactive, multimodal debridement therapy for the treatment of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, currently in the advanced stages of clinical development. It is a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes, enriched with bromelain, designed for topical and easy-to-use daily applications. In three previous Phase II trials, EscharEx was shown to be safe and well-tolerated. It demonstrated efficacy in debridement, the promotion of granulation tissue, and the reduction of bioburden and biofilm in various hard-to-heal wounds, effectively preparing the wound bed for healing. MediWound is set to initiate a Phase III study for Venous Leg Ulcers in the second half of 2024. Preparations for a Phase II/III study targeting Diabetic Foot Ulcers are underway.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of rapid and effective biologics that enhance existing standards of care and improve patient experiences while reducing healthcare costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is FDA and EMA-approved as an orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, significantly reducing the need for surgical interventions. Building on its proprietary enzymatic platform, MediWound is advancing EscharEx®, a promising candidate currently in Phase III development for the debridement of chronic wounds. With distinct advantages over the current $360+ million market leader, EscharEx offers a unique opportunity for significant market expansion.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

