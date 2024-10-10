Maghreb Project Analytics Report, H2 2024: $88.4 Billion Awarded in the Last Decade - Value of Work Awarded by Year and Sector

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maghreb Projects H2 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Maghreb region's projects market has shown substantial growth, with approximately $88.4 billion worth of projects awarded in the past decade, as of June 2024.

This report offers comprehensive insights into the project market across various sectors in the Maghreb region, providing key data such as the value of work awarded by year, trends in project awards, and sector-specific analysis.

The report also identifies the key clients and contractors involved in major projects and highlights the top projects in each sector. Additionally, it includes a forecast for future trends in the region's project market. By leveraging this data, businesses can better understand the growth patterns and challenges within each industry and explore opportunities for investment and development.

The value of this report lies in its reliance on hard data from actual projects, offering accurate quantification of market trends across various sectors. It serves as a reference tool for companies seeking to gain an umbrella view of the Maghreb's project market, covering historical, current, and future market information.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Maghreb projects market



3. Oil and Gas



4. Construction



5. Transport



6. Industrial



7. Power and water



