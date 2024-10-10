Colombia Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: Innovative Spine Endoscopes and MIS Instrumentation Pave the Way for Growth

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | 2024-2030 | MedSuite | Includes: MIS Interbody Devices, MIS Pedicle Screws, and 5 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, Colombia's minimally invasive spinal implant (MIS) market was valued at nearly $19 million. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, reaching approximately $35 million by 2030.



The report suite on the Colombian market for minimally invasive spinal implants includes key segments such as MIS interbody devices, MIS pedicle screws, spinous process fixation, facet fixation, MIS sacroiliac joint fusion, spine endoscopes, and MIS spine instrumentation. The market's growth is driven by increasing adoption of advanced surgical techniques, a growing elderly population, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

The Colombia MIS spinal implant market is driven primarily by the rising prevalence of spinal disorders such as degenerative disc disease and spinal stenosis. With an aging population, the demand for minimally invasive procedures is expected to increase.



Additionally, private healthcare investment is playing a crucial role in equipping more facilities with advanced technologies needed for MIS procedures. There is also increasing adoption of endoscopic spine surgery, which offers less invasive options for spinal fusion and decompression. As more Colombian physicians receive specialized training and facilities invest in this technology, the use of endoscopic techniques is expected to expand, contributing to market growth.



Market Share Insights

ZimVie/Highridge Medical: In 2023, ZimVie/Highridge Medical led the Colombian MIS spinal implant market, holding substantial shares in the spinous process fixation, MIS pedicle screw, and MIS interbody device segments. It was the top performer in both the MIS pedicle screw and spinous process fixation markets.

DePuy Synthes: Ranked second, DePuy Synthes dominated the facet fixation and MIS interbody device segments, while also maintaining a notable presence in the MIS pedicle screw market.

Globus Medical/NuVasive: After their merger, Globus Medical/NuVasive became the third-largest competitor in the Colombian MIS spine market. The company held significant shares across several segments, including MIS interbody, MIS pedicle screw, spinous process fixation, and facet fixation.

Key Market Data Insights:

Data Types: Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecast Period: Projections until 2030, with historical data from 2020

Analysis: Market drivers, limiters, and competitive landscape for each segment

Competitive Breakdown: Market shares, mergers, and acquisitions

Additional Insights: Procedure numbers, company profiles, and SWOT analysis for key competitors

Trends in the Colombia Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market

Research Scope Summary

Regions Covered: Colombia (Latin America)

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Historical Data: 2020-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Procedure Volume, Market Shares, Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Coverage: COVID-19 Impact, Growth Trends, Competitive Analysis, SWOT, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, and Product Portfolios

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Colombia Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Overview

1.2 Competitive Analysis

1.3 Market Trends

1.4 Market Developments

1.5 Procedures Included

1.6 Markets Included

2 Introduction

2.1 MIS Interbody Device

2.1.1 Minimally Invasive Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion

2.1.2 Minimally Invasive Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion

2.1.3 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion

2.1.4 Direct Lateral Interbody Fusion

2.1.5 eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion

2.1.6 Guided Lateral Interbody Fusion

2.1.7 Oblique Lateral Interbody Fusion

2.2 MIS Pedicle Screw

2.2.1 Percutaneous MIS Systems

2.2.2 Retractor-Based MIS Systems

2.3 Spinous Process Fixation

2.4 Facet Fixation

2.5 MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion

2.6 Spinal Endoscopes

2.7 MIS Surgery Instrumentation

3 Procedure Numbers

3.1 MIS Interbody Device Procedures

3.1.1 MIPLIF Procedures

3.1.2 MITLIF Procedures

3.1.3 LLIF Procedures

3.1.4 OLIF Procedures

3.2 MIS Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.2.1 Percutaneous Cannulated Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.2.2 Retractor Cannulated Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.2.3 Retractor Non-Cannulated Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.3 Spinous Process Fixation Procedures

3.4 Facet Fixation Procedures

3.5 MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Procedures

3.6 Spine Endoscope Procedures

4 Currency Exchange Rate

5 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

6 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1 MIS Interbody Device Market

6.1.1 MIS Interbody Device Market by Segment

6.1.2 MIPLIF Market

6.1.3 MITLIF Market

6.1.4 LLIF Market

6.1.5 OLIF Market

6.2 MIS Pedicle Screw Market

6.2.1 MIS Pedicle Screw Market by Segment

6.2.2 Percutaneous Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

6.2.3 Retractor Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

6.2.4 Retractor Non-Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

6.3 Spinous Process Fixation Market

6.4 Facet Fixation Market

6.5 MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

6.6 Spine Endoscope Market

6.6.1 Spine Endoscope Market by Segment

6.6.1.1 Endoscope Market

6.6.1.2 Spine Endoscope Instrumentation Market

6.7 MIS Surgery Instrumentation Market

7 Drivers and Limiters

7.1 Market Drivers

7.2 Market Limiters

8 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.1 MIS Interbody Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.2 MIS Pedicle Screw Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.3 Spinous Process Fixation Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.4 Facet Fixation Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.5 SI joint Fusion Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.6 Spine Endoscope Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.7 MIS Surgery Instrumentation Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Featured in Colombia's Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants Market Includes

ZimVie/Highridge Medical

DePuy Synthes

Globus Medical/NuVasive

Medtronic

Ulrich Medical

Karl Storz

Richard Wolf

Joimax

Orthofix

SIGNUS Medical

