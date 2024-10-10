Hand Cream Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: E-Commerce Emerges as a Key Channel, Asia-Pacific and Europe Lead the Surge in Hand Cream Growth Due to Rising Beauty Consciousness

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Cream Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Moisturizing Hand Creams, Anti-Aging Hand Creams), By End-use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hand cream market size is expected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030

The market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness about the importance of hand care, particularly in light of heightened hygiene practices. With frequent handwashing becoming a daily routine, the demand for moisturizing products to combat dryness and maintain skin health has surged. This trend is further amplified by the rising preference for hand creams with additional benefits, such as anti-aging properties and SPF protection, reflecting a shift towards more specialized products in the market.







Innovation in product formulation is playing a significant role in the market's expansion. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced ingredients like retinol, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid into hand creams, catering to consumers seeking multifunctional skincare solutions. The growing interest in natural and organic ingredients is also driving product development, with brands launching hand creams free from parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.



Geographically, the market is expanding rapidly in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, where rising disposable incomes and growing beauty consciousness are fueling demand. In Asia-Pacific, the market is benefiting from the cultural emphasis on skincare and the influence of beauty trends from countries like South Korea and Japan. Meanwhile, in Europe, the market is supported by a well-established personal care industry and high consumer spending on premium skincare products.



The e-commerce sector has become a vital channel for the hand cream market, particularly post-pandemic. Online platforms offer consumers a convenient way to access a wide variety of products, including niche and international brands, contributing to market growth. The digital space also allows brands to reach a broader audience and leverage targeted marketing strategies, further driving sales.



Brand differentiation through packaging and branding strategies is becoming increasingly important in the competitive hand cream market. Companies are investing in aesthetically pleasing and sustainable packaging options to attract environmentally conscious consumers. Additionally, collaborations with influencers and celebrities are being utilized to enhance brand visibility and appeal to younger demographics, who are driving the demand for trendy and effective skincare solutions.



Hand Cream Market Report Highlights

In 2023, the demand for hand creams among women captured a significant market share, driven by heightened skincare awareness and a growing focus on personal grooming. As women prioritize youthful, healthy skin, hand creams, especially those infused with active ingredients like retinol and niacinamide, have become essential in daily routines.

The demand for anti-aging hand creams is expected to grow substantially from 2024 to 2030, driven by a rising consumer focus on comprehensive skincare that includes the hands, which often show early signs of aging.

Sales of hand creams through e-commerce channels are anticipated to grow at a high CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The convenience and accessibility of online platforms allow consumers to easily browse and purchase a wide range of hand cream products from the comfort of their homes, regardless of location.

The following are the leading companies in the Hand Cream Market

L'Occitane Groupe S.A.

Natura & Co

Johnson & Johnson

Necessaire Inc.

The Clorox Company

Beiersdorf AG

L'Oreal S.A.

Kao Corporation

Unilever PLC

Pierre Fabre S.A

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $779.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1190 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Hand Cream Market Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends and Outlook

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunities

3.4.4. Market Challenges

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Hand Cream Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Hand Cream Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Hand Cream Market, By Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Moisturizing Hand Creams

5.3.2. Anti-Aging Hand Creams

5.3.3. Repairing Hand Creams

5.3.4. Whitening/Brightening Hand Creams

5.3.5. Others (Exfoliating Hand Creams, etc.)



Chapter 6. Hand Cream Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Hand Cream Market, By End Use: Key Takeaways

6.2. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Women

6.3.2. Men



Chapter 7. Hand Cream Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Hand Cream Market, By Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

7.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.3.2. Specialty Beauty Stores

7.3.3. Pharmacies and Drugstores

7.3.4. E-commerce

7.3.5. Others



Chapter 8. Hand Cream Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Hand Cream Market: Regional Outlook

8.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1. North America



Chapter 9. Hand Cream Market: Competitive Analysis

9.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Participant's Overview

9.4. Financial Performance

9.5. Product Benchmarking

9.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023 (%)

9.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.8. Strategy Mapping

9.9. Company Profiles

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Portfolios

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives



