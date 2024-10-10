Turkiye Macroeconomic Outlook Report 2024-2025 & 2030: In 2023, Five Major Cities Generated Approx 49% of GDP, Mining, Manufacturing, and Utilities Contributed 29.6% to the Gross Value Added

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macroeconomic Outlook Report: Turkiye" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mining, manufacturing, and utilities activities contributed 29.6% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2023, followed by wholesale, retail, and hotels (18.8%) and transport, storage, and communication (13.8%). In nominal terms, the three sectors are expected to grow by 64.6%, 64.2%, and 65.0%, respectively, in 2024.



Five major cities in Turkiye generated around 49.4% of the country's GDP and were home to 37.5% of the country's population in 2023, according to the analyst's cities database.



The BIST100 Index exhibited an upward trend over the past year. As of August 1, 2024, the index stood at 1,036,019.0, compared to 716,851 on August 1, 2023.



Scope

Macroeconomic Country Outlook Reports evaluate a country's investment potential through its political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental (PESTLE) framework.

This comprehensive analysis offers a holistic view of the economy, serving as a strategic tool to understand market dynamics, business potential, and operational direction. Each PESTLE factor is examined based on four parameters: current strengths, current challenges, future prospects, and future risks.

These insights support strategic planning by highlighting opportunities and risks within the economy, helping businesses and investors make informed decisions. The report aims to provide a detailed understanding of the country's macroeconomic environment to facilitate effective decision-making and strategy development.

Reasons to Buy

Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

Along with providing the country's snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies' presence in these areas.

Key Topics Covered:



List of Exhibits

Did You Know?

Country Highlights

Key Economic Updates

Country Snapshot

Political Landscape

Economic Landscape

Social Landscape

Technological Landscape

Legal Landscape

Environmental Landscape

Outlook

Companies Featured

Turkish Airlines

Nirvana

AKBank

Key Data

Turkiye's performance in country risk analysis in comparison to East Europe and World averages

Performance overview (score: 0-100)

Broad categories and weights behind the index

XU100 Index, (August 2023 - August 2024)

Key sectors' contribution to the economy (2019-26f)

FDI inflows and FDI by sector (2019-23)

FDI inflows by country (2019-23) and FDI inflows share by region (2023)

Key infrastructure indicators

Real GDP and household consumption growth rate (2019-26f)

Real GDP growth rate comparison (2023)

Volume of exports and imports growth (2019-26f)

Current account balance (2019-26f)

Top three commodity exports, % of total exports (2019-23)

Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof exports, % of world total (2023)

Interest rates (July 2019 - July 2024)

Exchange rate and inflation (2019-26f)

Public finance (2019-26f)

General government debt (2019-26f)

Unemployment rate (2019-26f)

Average annual wages (2019-26f)

Labor cost index (2019-26f)

Rural/urban share of total population (2005, 2015, 2025f, 2030f)

Age-group share of total population (2005, 2015, 2025f, 2030f)

Gender split (2005, 2015, 2025f, 2030f)

Internet users as a percentage of total population, mobile penetration rate and broadband penetration rate (2023)

Number of patents granted per million population (2023)

High-technology exports, % of manufactured exports (2022)

Rule of Law Index (rankings) 2023

Corruption Perceptions Index (rankings) (2023)

Renewable energy, installed capacity (2019-23)

CO2 emissions (2019-23)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gi0qj5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.