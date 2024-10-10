FanTV Surpasses 4 Million On-Chain Users, Cementing Its Role as a Leader in Revolutionizing the Creator Economy





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FanTV, a decentralized social streaming platform disrupting traditional content consumption, has reached a major milestone of 4 million on-chain users with 10 Million transactions. In just a few months, the platform has grown exponentially, reinforcing its mission to create a community where users and creators alike benefit from an incentivized, blockchain-powered ecosystem.



At its core, FanTV rewards users with xFanTV tokens for creating / watching videos, engaging and sharing content. The platform’s mission is to empower creators by giving them direct access to monetization opportunities and providing viewers with the ability to earn while consuming entertainment. This win-win approach has been a game-changer, particularly in emerging markets, where the concept of earning through entertainment has struck a powerful chord.

As one of the most successful decentralized applications (dApps) on Sui, FanTV is fundamentally changing how people interact with digital content. The platform’s decentralized nature ensures transparency and verifiability of all user interactions, building trust between users and creators in a way that traditional platforms can't match. Its success lies in FanTV’s ability to offer both engagement and financial rewards, making it a true pioneer in the decentralized streaming space. This furthers the mission of Sui to onboard the next billion users to web3 in a seamless and efficient manner.

“Our goal with FanTV has always been to redefine what it means to engage with content. Reaching 4 million on-chain users is a testament to the power of decentralization and the value it can bring to users and creators alike,” said Prashan Agarwal, Founder of FanTV. “This milestone brings us closer to becoming the go-to platform for content creators and users worldwide.”





What makes this achievement even more impressive is the speed of FanTV's growth. The platform surpassed 1 million users just a few months ago, and the momentum hasn’t slowed down. FanTV's unique proposition of allowing users to earn while watching, combined with an ecosystem that empowers creators, has fueled this explosive growth.

Several features have contributed to FanTV’s massive success, including:

xFanTV Token Rewards : Users earn tokens for their time spent engaging with content, creating a direct link between entertainment and income.

: Users earn tokens for their time spent engaging with content, creating a direct link between entertainment and income. Decentralized Monetization : Creators no longer need to rely solely on advertising revenue. Instead, they can monetize their work directly based on user engagement, ensuring a more equitable revenue stream.

: Creators no longer need to rely solely on advertising revenue. Instead, they can monetize their work directly based on user engagement, ensuring a more equitable revenue stream. Decentralized Distribution : Unlike most content platforms that heavily favor big creators, FanTV’s community-driven algorithms ensure that smaller, promising creators are fairly rewarded and can reach a wider audience. This decentralized approach empowers new creators to build and grow their own communities, leveling the playing field and fostering a more inclusive content ecosystem.

: Unlike most content platforms that heavily favor big creators, FanTV’s community-driven algorithms ensure that smaller, promising creators are fairly rewarded and can reach a wider audience. This decentralized approach empowers new creators to build and grow their own communities, leveling the playing field and fostering a more inclusive content ecosystem. Emerging Markets Focus: FanTV’s success is particularly pronounced in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities in India, where users are mostly untapped by decentralized platforms. This positions FanTV at the forefront of onboarding the masses to Web3, creating opportunities for millions of users who are new to the decentralized economy and eager to explore the earning potential of blockchain-powered content platforms.

"FanTV is one of the largest dApps on Sui, and we're thrilled to see the platform reach such significant milestones. Their innovative approach to decentralized streaming is a perfect example of the kind of groundbreaking project we envisioned for our ecosystem," said said Adeniyi Abiodun, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui.

FanTV’s leadership in the decentralized streaming space is evident not just by its user count but by its position as one of the most impactful dApps on the Sui network. Its vision to transform the entertainment industry continues to drive its growth and development.

Looking ahead, FanTV aims to scale its platform even further, with the goal of onboarding 100,000 creators and reaching 10 million users in the coming months. By providing more opportunities for creators to monetize their content and for viewers to earn tokens, FanTV is positioning itself as the future home for a global community of content enthusiasts.

About FanTV

FanTV is the next generation content creation platform, which enables every person to create, consume and get rewarded. The platform bridges the gap between traditional video streaming platforms and Web3 enabled video streaming experience. FanTV believes every person is creative, yet aren't resourced well to create or get discovered in an ocean of centralized platforms and this leads to the incentivisation of only the concentrated few. We seek to change that by arming everyone to be a Creator with all the tools that foster creativity enabled by advancements in AI and decentralize the ownership and discovery of content.

