BUIDL(NEW), A Decentralized Launchpad, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will list BUIDL(NEW) on the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the BUIDL(NEW)/USDT will be officially available for trading on October 9th 2024, at 14:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of BUIDL(NEW), we are launching the “ BUIDL(NEW) bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 17,000 USDT.

Overview of BUIDL (NEW) and Starter Platform

BUIDL (NEW) is designed to empower users within the Starter ecosystem, a decentralized launchpad for blockchain projects. The token enables holders to participate in governance, engage in staking activities, and gain access to various tiers of exclusive benefits. Starter’s ecosystem is built to support project development, presales, and community involvement, leveraging a tier-based staking model to offer unique perks and opportunities.

The platform’s staking model consists of four tiers:

Starter Tier: Provides access to presales and staking rewards. Users at this level receive a basic allocation to participate in upcoming projects.

Prime Tier: Offers higher staking rewards and priority access to new projects, enhancing users' participation levels and increasing their revenue potential.

Elite Tier: Grants increased staking bonuses and larger presale allocations, alongside voting rights for project proposals and governance decisions within the Starter ecosystem.

VIP Tier: The highest tier, offering VIP-exclusive benefits, such as premium presale access, early adoption of platform updates, revenue-sharing rewards, and greater influence over the platform’s development.

Ecosystem Benefits and Token Utility

The BUIDL (NEW) token is integral to the operation of the Starter platform, functioning not only as a means of accessing tiered benefits but also as a tool for governance. Token holders can vote on platform decisions, including which projects get featured and platform upgrades. This decentralized decision-making process ensures that the community remains actively involved and engaged in shaping the future of the ecosystem.

Additionally, BUIDL (NEW) tokens can be staked to earn rewards and revenue-sharing bonuses based on the performance of projects launched through the Starter platform. This creates a dynamic and rewarding experience for users while fostering a strong and active community around the ecosystem.

17,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 17,000 USDT equivalent BUIDL (NEW) prize pool will be up for grabs from October 9th, 2024, at 14:00 to October 24th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 17,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

