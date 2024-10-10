Beamr to be a Bronze Sponsor at the Demuxed 2024 Conference

Herzliya, Israel, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization and modernization technology and solutions, today announced that it will participate in and be a bronze sponsor at the Demuxed 2024 conference held in San Francisco from October 16-17, 2024, one of the industry’s main conferences for video leaders and professionals.

At the conference, the Beamr team will engage with key industry leaders and businesses to promote its comprehensive suite of high-performance, GPU-accelerated video pipelines. These services supercharge companies in the broadcasting and streaming industries by reducing video files and live streams up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (p60). Beamr also offers automated and accelerated cloud services for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers alongside on-prem or private cloud services tailored for enterprises, ensuring compliance with regulatory needs, privacy and security.

To meet with the Beamr video experts team at the Demuxed 2024 conference and learn how GPU-accelerated video processing impacts video businesses and engineers, please use this link .

Optimized 4Kp60 live streams are ideal for sports broadcasting, realistic visualization in virtual environments and high-quality video productions, all of which typically require extensive and costly resources. With its patented content-adaptive technology that is accelerated by GPUs, Beamr enables high-performance video processing, while reducing the required resources by up to 50%, delivering noticeably higher-quality contribution feeds with available cloud bandwidth.

Additionally, Beamr services enable seamless upgrades to advanced video formats, such as AV1 (AOMedia Video 1), and are AI-ready, allowing automatic caption and transcription generation for videos, with plans for more features to be released later this year.

Participation in Demuxed will follow key meetings with video industry professionals and media businesses executives at Oracle CloudWorld 2024 , held in Las Vegas, and IBC 2024 , held in Amsterdam, both of which Beamr attended last month.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video optimization and modernization. The company serves top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s inventive perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and won the Emmy® award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while guaranteeing quality.

Beamr Cloud is a high-performance, GPU-based video optimization and modernization service designed for businesses and video professionals across diverse industries. It is conveniently available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. Beamr Cloud enables video modernization to advanced formats such as AV1 and HEVC, and is ready for video AI workflows. For more details, please visit www.beamr.com

