Correction: Corporate Update

The following amendment has been made to the 'Corporate Update' announcement released on 10 October 2024 at 07:00.

The date of the announcement referenced in the Corporate Update was 24 September 2024, not 23 September 2024.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.





Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

10 October 2024

Vast Resources plc

(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Corporate Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, wishes to announce with respect to its announcement released on 24 September 2024, that the Attorney-General’s Office has approved the terms of a settlement agreement relating to the Historic Claim and has recommended this to the relevant Governmental Institution for signature in order to resolve this longstanding matter. Accordingly, the fully executed settlement agreement is currently awaited to enable the Company to complete the process of recovery. Shareholders will be advised of further developments, but Shareholders are also reminded that whilst the Board remains confident, there can be no guarantee of a successful outcome.

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania, Tajikistan, and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company's Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in Vast Baita Plai SA which owns 100% of the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania's largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M-3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which the Company is looking to bring back into production following a period of care and maintenance. The Company has also been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation Licence that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

The Company retains a continued presence in Zimbabwe.

Vast has an interest in a joint venture company which provides exposure to a near term revenue opportunity from the Takob Mine processing facility in Tajikistan. The Takob Mine opportunity, which is 100% financed, will provide Vast with a 12.25 percent royalty over all sales of non-ferrous concentrate and any other metals produced.

Also in Tajikistan, Vast has been contracted to develop and manage the Aprelevka gold mines on behalf of its owner Gulf International Minerals Ltd (“Gulf”) under which Vast is entitled, inter alia, to 10% of the earnings that Gulf receives from its 49% interest in Aprelevka in joint venture with the government of Tajikistan. Aprelevka holds four active operational mining licences located along the Tien Shan Belt that extends through Central Asia, currently producing approximately 11,600oz of gold and 116,000 oz of silver per annum. It is the intention of the Company to assist in increasing Aprelevka’s production from these four mines closer to the historical peak production rates of approximately 27,000oz of gold and 250,000oz of silver per year from the operational mines.

