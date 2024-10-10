Konica Minolta Healthcare Partners with Clearpath Technologies to Share Medical Records and Images Digitally Through the Exa Platform

WAYNE, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. announces a partnership with Clearpath Technologies to integrate Clearpath’s automated platform for sharing medical records and images digitally, quickly and securely from the Exa® Platform. Clearpath’s solution makes medical imaging records instantly available to patients, providers, legal requestors and other authorized third-party requestors without the additional time and cost of staff burning and shipping discs. This new partnership builds on the vision that Konica Minolta has for the Exa Platform as a fully integrated enterprise imaging solution that connects patients and providers throughout the continuum of care.



By integrating Clearpath into the Exa Platform, users will have the capability to process any requested release of information directly from Exa® PACS or Exa® RIS, further streamlining the process. The one-step fulfillment process is 50% faster than manual or disc-burning methods and can help reduce costs by up to 65%. Compared to manual release of information requests, Clearpath introduces powerful workflow management tools that enable facilities to completely automate most patient and provider requests and fulfill a legal request for billing, images and documents in under 5 minutes. Patients can easily authorize the release of their medical images and records as well as grant access to family members or other providers.

“At Konica Minolta, we want to empower our customers with a fully integrated, end-to-end solution to schedule, manage and report their imaging studies,” says Kevin Chlopecki, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta Healthcare HCIT. “We've partnered with vendors to amplify the Exa Platform. With Clearpath, customers have an easy-to-use, cost-effective platform for medical image and report sharing that also gives patients control of their health data.”

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Konica Minolta to advance accessibility in medical imaging and records across the care continuum,” says Lauren Brown, Clearpath’s President. “Clearpath and Konica Minolta share a unified vision for the future of healthcare—one where patients and providers have greater access to health data, reducing costs and improving outcomes. By integrating Clearpath into the Exa Platform, hospitals, health systems and imaging facilities can share studies more efficiently, giving patients greater access to imaging studies and records, and ultimately empowering them to take greater control over their health journey.”

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

Clearpath offers an integrated technology platform that empowers patients, providers, legal requestors, and authorized third parties to share medical records and imaging studies safely, securely, and 100% digitally. Clearpath Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan, is a fully-owned subsidiary of Authentic, Inc. For more information, visit www.myclearpath.com.

