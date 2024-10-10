Bipsync and Holland Mountain Forge Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipsync, a leading provider of research and workflow management solutions, and Holland Mountain, a specialist consulting firm and data solutions provider for the private markets industry, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enabling asset managers and owners to optimize their investment processes for enhanced decision-making and reporting efficiency.



This collaboration will enable clients to leverage Holland Mountain's 15 years of operational expertise in private capital operations to optimize key processes in Bipsync’s modern Research Management Software (RMS). The Bipsync platform empowers investment and operations teams to efficiently capture, organize, and access all research, notes and documents, and due diligence materials in one place. With powerful tools for notetaking, workflow management, meeting preparation, and deal pipeline management, Bipsync keeps your investment knowledge centralized and up-to-date in real time.

“We are delighted to partner with Holland Mountain to deliver an unparalleled experience in research management and workflow automation to our clients and the private capital market at large,” said Drake Paulson, Chief Operating Officer at Bipsync. “By combining Bipsync’s platform with their extensive knowledge in digital maturity and data strategy, we’re confident we can help clients scale their operations and enhance their decision-making capabilities across the entire investment lifecycle.”

Under this partnership, Holland Mountain will offer implementation support and project management for Bipsync clients. This means clients will benefit from Holland Mountain’s expertise in optimizing operating models to maximize the value derived from Bipsync, alongside other complementary systems. This alliance ensures a seamless integration process and ongoing support, enabling firms to achieve greater operational efficiency.

"We are excited to partner with Bipsync, whose innovative research management technology complements our mission of empowering private capital firms through operational excellence," said Barnaby Piggott, CEO of Holland Mountain. "Together, we will provide an integrated solution that drives efficiency and growth for private capital managers."

This partnership comes as Bipsync continues its rapid growth in providing technology solutions to both public and private markets. Recently, Bipsync announced a strategic partnership with Preqin, a global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, to boost efficiencies in the research and diligence process for alternative investments. The growing partner ecosystem, bolstered by the addition of Holland Mountain, further strengthens Bipsync’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help firms adapt to the evolving demands of the investment industry. To learn more about the partnership, get in touch with us at www.bipsync.com/contact.

About Bipsync

Bipsync is a research and workflow automation platform designed to connect investment front and back offices. Using modern technology and agile processes, Bipsync helps clients drive efficiency, speed, and quality into their investment processes, enabling better decisions faster. Serving firms across the investment management industry, from large allocators to emerging fund managers, Bipsync provides a centralized system of record and a modern productivity environment that powers unique investment workflows. For more information, visit Bipsync.

About Holland Mountain

Holland Mountain is a leading specialist consulting firm and data solutions provider for the Private Capital industry. Its globally recognized team supports Private Capital firms in achieving digital maturity, with services that include operational and data strategy, system integration, data warehousing, and advanced analytics through its ATLAS Data Platform. Holland Mountain’s clients span all Private Capital asset classes, and its solutions are designed to drive operational efficiency and enhance decision-making processes across the investment lifecycle. For more information, visit Holland Mountain.

