Command Alkon to Integrate Cloud-Native Payment Solutions to Revolutionize Ticketing Systems for the Heavy Building Materials Industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is excited to leverage cloud-native payment solutions to enhance dispatch and scale ticketing systems for the Ready Mix, Asphalt, and Aggregates markets. By leveraging groundbreaking technologies from B2B payment processing platforms, Command Alkon will embed automated payment processes into its Command Cloud offerings, paving the way for a more efficient and streamlined experience for its customers.



"At Command Alkon, we are committed to evolving the heavy building materials industry through innovative technology,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. “Our embedded technology for cloud-native payment solutions represents a significant leap forward, enabling our customers to enjoy faster transactions, enhanced security, and real-time insights. This advancement not only streamlines operations but also empowers businesses to adapt swiftly to market demands. We are excited to lead the way in transforming financial interactions within our industry, ensuring our customers can focus on what they do best."

With this technology, businesses in the heavy building materials space benefit from the rapid collection of payments, as modern on-the-go payment options facilitate quicker transactions with customers. This acceleration in transaction speed not only enhances customer satisfaction but also leads to improved cash flow and a reduction in receivable balances, allowing companies to reinvest funds back into their operations more swiftly. Automated payments will deliver real-time insights and comparative analyses that empower companies to monitor payment trends effectively and make informed decisions regarding their payment strategies, adapting to consumer preferences and market demands with agility.

The payment processing platform will include robust encryption and security protocols to ensure a safe environment for processing and transmitting sensitive information as well as advanced fraud protection to mitigate financial losses associated with unauthorized transactions and disputes, thereby bolstering customer trust.

Payments in Command Cloud will enable building materials suppliers to secure payment methods upfront, offering customers the flexibility to finalize purchases or adjust amounts before charges are settled. This will enhance customer experience by providing more control over transactions and streamlining the payment process.

The implementation of these Payments in Command Cloud will first be available to existing customers utilizing cloud-based Dispatch early 2025. To learn more about Command Alkon’s new cloud-native payments functionality, please fill out this form.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

205-616-9952

klangner@commandalkon.com