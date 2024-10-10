



cBrain implements F2 for two new Danish ministries in just 3 weeks





Copenhagen, October 10, 2024





The Danish government recently announced the creation of a new Ministry for Elderly Affairs and a new Ministry for Tripartite Affairs. Shortly after the announcement, cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) agreed to deliver and implement F2 as the digital platform for the two new ministries.

For both ministries, it is planned to set up and implement F2 in just three weeks. This includes all the necessary functionality to operate a paperless ministry, as well as organizational implementation and initial training.

The two projects demonstrate the power of using COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) software for government.

For many years, government ministries around the world have struggled, and continue to struggle, with transforming themselves into digital working environments. This is largely due to the traditional approach to IT modernization, which relies on custom-built solutions based on best-of-breed software modules and components.

The two projects demonstrate that by using COTS software for government, like the ready-to-run F2 digital platform and configuring it for individual ministries, it is possible to deliver and implement a complete, modern ministerial platform in just a few weeks.

By showcasing IT modernization in weeks rather than years, these projects also highlight why Denmark has ranked number one in the United Nations Global E-Government Index for eight consecutive years.

The F2 digital platform offers out-of-the-box functionality required to run a paperless ministry, including everything from communication and case processing to ministerial workflows, organizational setup and user profiles, role-based access control, compliance, archiving and records management. In addition, F2 offers users secure access from PCs, tablets, and mobile devices, thereby supporting users both in the office and on the move.





