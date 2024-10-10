Sky Quarry to Begin Trading Publicly on NASDAQ

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry," "SQI," or the "Company"), an oil production, refining, and development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils, announced that its common stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market today, October 10, 2024, at approximately 11:00am EST under the ticker symbol “SKYQ”.



On October 9, 2024, Sky Quarry announced it closed a Public Offering of $6,708,030 through the sale of 1,118,005 shares of its Common Stock priced at $6.00 per share.

Digital Offering, LLC, acted as the lead managing selling agent. Clyde Snow & Sessions, PC acted as counsel to Sky Quarry and Bevilacqua PLLC acted as counsel for the managing selling agent.

For more information and additional investor materials, please visit the Company’s investor relations website here .

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit www.skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SKYQ@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Website