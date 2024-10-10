2024 Research | South Africa's Data Center Power Market Projected to Surge, Reaching USD 333.5 million by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Data Center Power - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South African data center power market is poised for substantial growth, with expectations to more than double in value from USD 181.40 million in 2024 to USD 333.5 million by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.60%

This growth trajectory is notably bolstered by the increasing demand from the IT and telecom sectors, which are underpinning the development and expansion of data centers in the region. The telecom industry, in particular, is advancing the construction of data centers with significant investment into power management solutions such as Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) and Power Distribution Units (PDU). This is largely due to the necessity for high connectivity to manage the burgeoning load brought on by extensive 4G penetration and the imminent 5G rollout.



Emerging Trends in Power Distribution



Emergence of the Switched Power Distribution Unit (PDU) is expected to witness significant growth in the South African market. Adoption of cloud technologies is increasing rapidly among small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a considerable portion opting for cloud services in a shared infrastructure model to leverage associated cost benefits.

Switched PDUs offer advanced surge protection, facilitate cloud management and allow for remote management of power outlets. These features make them indispensable for the burgeoning number of data centers, supporting the need for efficient load management and preventing overloads to ensure uninterrupted services.



Industry Competitive Landscape



The South African data center power market, while competitive, sees a handful of key players dominating the landscape. These companies employ strategic alliances and product innovations to solidify their market presence and address the evolving demands of data centers. Recent product launches in the power management sector have offered enhanced data center power solutions.

Innovations include PDUs with secure connections and built-in high retention systems, as well as panel boards integrated with cutting-edge monitoring and control technology for improved durability and safety. These developments underscore the industry's commitment to offering solutions that not only bolster the functionality of data centers but also contribute to the overall reliability and efficiency demanded by clients in a rapidly modernizing technological landscape.



As the South African data center power market navigates through grid reliability challenges and significant technological advancements, the industry is set to become a pivotal part of the nation's digital infrastructure growth story over the coming years.



