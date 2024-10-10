ZTX Transitions to Mobile Era to Bring Millions of ZEPETO Users Onchain

Singapore, Singapore, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX, the Web3 social metaverse platform, announced that it has formally begun its transition process from a PC-based product to a mobile-first ecosystem by taking its PC application offline while it prepares to roll out its mobile application. This signals the beginning of many activations and updates designed to cater to the 500 million lifetime users boasted by ZEPETO, the legacy Web2 application behind ZTX.



ZTX roadmap highlights numerous initiatives to involve Web2 users in onchain activities through a mobile-first approach



Launched in Q1 of 2024 as a PC application that was still in beta, ZTX originally sought to streamline various product designs before moving on to a mobile application stage. According to the ZTX team, the PC application served as an educational testbed, with the ultimate goal always being to focus on the mobile landscape - where Web2 ZEPETO users and the majority of blockchain and internet users are.



During its operation, the ZTX PC application averaged over 1.5 million monthly transactions during peak months, with users spending an average of 25 minutes per session.The ZTX community claimed or minted over 150,000 ZTX NFTs, the majority of which were crafted by users within the game, reflecting a significant investment of gameplay time.

While such NFT-oriented UX will persist in the mobile application, the ZTX mobile version will exhibit stronger gamification loops and design features very familiar to Web2 ZEPETO users. Avatar customization will occur around competitive events while user activities will be further rewarded with onchain rewards.

The transition to mobile is already underway, with invite-based playtests expected to occur in the coming months. More onboarding initiatives targeting ZEPETO users and creators will be unveiled, leading to several social or onchain campaigns that will culminate in a large reward pool upon the release of ZTX mobile.

The mobile launch is expected to take place on the Creator chain, a Layer-2 ZK chain using ZKsync technology. Having agreed on a comprehensive partnership and financial grant with the ZKsync team, the Creator chain will also feature DeFi applications catering to the influx of new crypto users from ZEPETO.

Ian Maverick, Special Strategy Director at Creator, commented: “We can’t wait for ZTX to come back with its mobile app and launch it on the Creator network. We know what is being built behind the scenes and it is not only the onboarding of Web2 ZEPETO users that excites us, but also the DeFi experiences that we can introduce to these users who are completely new to crypto. Swaps, staking, and more are all new activities they can engage in with their new digital assets and we believe this will be hugely beneficial to the growth of the Creator chain.”

As ZTX prepares its new chapter on mobile, it is continuing to put its community first by maintaining an ever-increasing array of rewards available to ZTX holders. In addition to the $STIX airdrop that is currently accessible to $ZTX stakers and Genesis Home NFT holders, the Creator chain airdrop will also be accessible to the same categories of ZTX community members. These community members will also be eligible for a substantial $ZTX airdrop—comparable in magnitude to the initial ZTX Token Generation Event (TGE)—when the ZTX mobile app launches in the coming months.

Further updates on the roadmap and timelines of ZTX can be found via the ZTX account on Discord.

