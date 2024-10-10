Health IT Security Market Size Expected to Reach USD 53.9 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Health IT Security Market was valued at USD 15.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 53.9 billion by 2032, with an estimated CAGR of 15.04% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

The rising demand for Health IT security solutions is highly led by the increasing digitization of healthcare systems, rising cases of cyber threats, and stringent regulatory requirements for protecting sensitive patient information. Moreover, the good levels of telehealth services and cloud-based solutions uptake necessitated effective security systems that prevent breaches of data and ransomware attacks.

Health IT Security Market Overview

Health IT Security Market is a solution aimed at protecting healthcare organizations against various cyber threats that could compromise patient data integrity and confidentiality. As reliance on electronic systems continues to rise in healthcare facilities, so does the need for effective security solutions. Some of the health IT security products available for supply are firewalls and intrusion detection systems, which serve as a foundation for the use of cybersecurity strategies within healthcare facilities. Antivirus software is also among the indispensable security products available in supply. There is a significant trend towards outsourced security services due to the lack of in-house cybersecurity skills and, therefore, increasing use of managed security services and threat detection. As such, this landscape calls for emphasizing the need to protect sensitive health information against evolving cyber threats.





Download PDF Sample of Health IT Security Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2300

Key Companies:

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Forescout Technologies, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Trend Micro, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Sophos Group plc

Proofpoint, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Cerner Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and Others

Health IT Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 15.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 53.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.04% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Products and Services (Products, Services)

• By Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Content Security)

• By Delivery Mode (On-premise, On-demand)

• By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers) Key Drivers • Rising Breaches and Cloud Adoption Demand Robust Cybersecurity Solutions for Healthcare

If You Need Any Customization on Health IT Security Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2300

Segment Analysis

By Product and Services

In 2023, products accounted for a 57.3% share of the health IT security market since they are still the primary basis for protecting confidential patient data. Products include firewalls, antivirus software, as well as intrusion detection systems that protect healthcare networks from ransomware attacks data breaches, and cyber threats on data. The growing demand for digital systems and cloud-based services in healthcare institutions adds to their demand. Artificial intelligence and machine learning innovations continuously develop the functionalities of security software. More importantly, it gives the capability of automatic detection along with real-time responses to threats due to the accelerated sequence of cyberattacks.

By Application

Application-wise, health IT security had network security as the dominant application area in 2023, holding 37.6% of the market share. Organizations are now focusing significantly on providing security to their infrastructure against unauthorized access, breaches of confidential data, and ransomware attacks. They incorporate the incorporation of diverse firewall systems, virtual private networks, and intrusion prevention mechanisms that ensure the confidentiality of patient information during transmissions. Telehealth and cloud solutions are on the rise in the health space and require more seriousness towards network security so that there is more than good protection for patient data across platforms.

By Delivery Mode

Deliver mode accounted for health IT security solutions with dominance shown by on-premise solutions; they made up 59.3% of the market in 2023, mainly where larger healthcare organizations have been cautious about their control over their security infrastructure. On-premise systems provide the means to adapt and integrate with existing IT structures to ensure sensitive patient information is kept onsite to be safe. Organizations prefer this model for perceived reliability and direct control, especially in a regulatory environment where control and compliance become key.

By End User

The health IT security market was dominated by the end user in 2023, with a 54.5% share, held by healthcare providers. Healthcare providers manage huge amounts of patient data, and thus, require tight cybersecurity measures. According to these reasons, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare sectors spend huge amounts of money on security because their data are under cyber-attacks and, of course, to be in line with policies like HIPAA. With the growing number of EHRs and the implementation of telemedicine, pressure also grows among healthcare providers to make their cyber infrastructures more secure to protect the systems as well as the trust of their patients.

Regional Analysis

North America

Health IT security market in North America accounted for approximately 48.2% of the global market share in 2023. The growth factors are the well-established healthcare infrastructure, growing cyberattacks on healthcare organizations, and higher regulatory requirements including HIPAA. Many of the world's leading companies that are into innovative cybersecurity solutions, such as IBM, McAfee, and Cisco, are investing heavily in this region to protect the sensitive information of patients in all respects. It focuses on advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning and is regularly moving towards the forefront position of the global market and, hence, demanding more complex security measures.

Europe

The European region is considered the health IT security market to grow the fastest, mainly because of digitization in health solutions and the heavy imposition of strict data protection regulations, including the GDPR. Healthcare organizations across the European region are going through regulations that have to secure more confidential patient information at their levels, so there is more investment in cybersecurity solutions. Advanced health IT security solutions that help European healthcare providers cope with specific challenges assist companies such as Thales, Check Point, and Fortinet to enhance their position in this region.

Buy Full Research Report on Health IT Security Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2300

Recent News

Oct 2023: IBM Unveils New Watson Health Security Suite to Reinforce Patient Data Protection for the Future with Enhanced AI-Driven Analytics.

August 2023: McAfee entered into a deal with various healthcare companies, which would provide tailored security services against emerging cyber-attacks.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates, 2023

5.2 User Demographics, by User Type and Roles, 2023

5.3 Feature Analysis, by Feature Type

5.4 Cost Analysis, by Software

5.5 Integration Capabilities

5.6 Regulatory Compliance, by Region

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Major Companies, by Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis, by Region

6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.1 Product specifications and features

6.3.2 Pricing

6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.4.1 Marketing and promotional activities

6.4.2 Distribution and Supply Chain Strategies

6.4.3 Expansion plans and new product launches

6.4.4 Strategic partnerships and collaborations

6.5 Technological Advancements

6.6 Market Positioning and Branding

7. Health IT Security Market Segmentation, by Products and Services

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2 Products

7.3 Services

8. Health IT Security Market Segmentation, by Application

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 Network Security

8.3 Endpoint Security

8.4 Application Security

8.5 Content Security

9. Health IT Security Market Segmentation, by Delivery Mode

9.1 Chapter Overview

9.2 Diagnostics

9.3 Research

9.4 Others

10. Health IT Security Market Segmentation, by End User

10.1 Chapter Overview

10.2 Research Institutes

10.3 Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

10.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

10.5 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2300

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.