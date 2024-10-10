SpyCloud Embeds Identity Analytics in Cybercrime Investigations Solution to Accelerate Insider and Supply Chain Risk Analysis & Threat Actor Attribution

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDLink, SpyCloud’s new automated digital identity correlation capability, is now core to its industry-leading Investigations solution used by CTI teams, security operations, fraud and risk prevention analysts, and law enforcement globally.



SpyCloud, the leader in Identity Threat Protection, announced that its SaaS Investigations solution has been enhanced with identity analytics that illuminate the scope of digital identities and accelerate successful outcomes of complex investigations from days or hours to minutes. SpyCloud Investigations is a powerful cybercrime and identity threat investigation solution used by analysts and investigators to discover and act on threats by navigating the world’s largest repository of recaptured breach, malware, and phishing data. It powers rapid analysis of identity exposures across organizations, VIPs and supply chains, pattern of life analysis, threat actor attribution, insider risk analysis, financial crimes research, and more.

SpyCloud Investigations now includes IDLink, the company’s advanced analytics technology that automatically delivers expanded digital identity results from a simple search query. Where a traditional threat intelligence or investigations tool may provide a small number of records directly correlated to the search input, IDLink expands the pool of results to include identity data correlated across shared usernames, emails, passwords, and PII – with flexible options around pivoting depth, confidence levels, and visualization.

Based on more than a decade’s worth of techniques and expertise developed by renowned investigators at SpyCloud, including former intelligence agency personnel, IDLink uniquely provides a more comprehensive picture of identity compromise to give analysts more avenues for investigation while reducing errors and missed data points. Organizations with fewer in-house CTI, security operations, or fraud/e-crime prevention resources now have an easy-to-use solution to expand their investigative capabilities without adding additional expertise or headcount.

“SpyCloud Investigations is the ultimate force multiplier for security teams,” said Jason Lancaster, SpyCloud’s senior vice president of investigations. “SpyCloud’s team of investigators have decades of experience investigating cybercrimes day and night, across all manner of use cases, with public and private sector partners. We’ve spent the last year infusing this knowledge into our solution so analysts at all skill levels can reap the benefits.”

With IDLink advanced analytics now foundational to its industry-leading solution, SpyCloud Investigations offers users the ability to visualize holistic identities of exposed employees, consumers, vendors, and cybercriminal actors themselves to more quickly and comprehensively identify and act on risks – helping them achieve:

Up-leveled Analyst Output: Investigative workflows automate the process of identifying hidden identity exposures, up-leveling analysts and investigators of all skill levels, increasing team productivity, discovery, and resolution.

Investigative workflows automate the process of identifying hidden identity exposures, up-leveling analysts and investigators of all skill levels, increasing team productivity, discovery, and resolution. Hidden Connections: IDLink automatically connects the dots and rapidly pieces together a holistic view of a digital identity, in minutes instead of hours of advanced analysis previously.

IDLink automatically connects the dots and rapidly pieces together a holistic view of a digital identity, in minutes instead of hours of advanced analysis previously. Attribution: Automated analytics deliver linked exposed identity assets and records, reducing dead ends in investigations and delivering critical details about criminal actors and threats.



This announcement comes at a time when adversaries are increasingly using stolen identity data to bypass security measures and exploit exposed access. This is evidenced by large-scale infostealer malware campaigns and headline-grabbing breaches, such as the National Public Data breach, which leaked 2.7 billion identity records – including hundreds of millions of Americans' Social Security numbers.

“There is a vast amount of personal information in criminals’ hands,” said Jason. “SpyCloud Investigations gets that same data into the right hands, faster, to protect businesses and their users. By illuminating connections, opening up new threads to investigate, and offering unlimited queries to SpyCloud’s enriched database of breached, phished, and malware-exfiltrated data, analysts can visualize threats and act decisively, enhancing organizational resilience against cybercrime and identity threats.”

For more information about SpyCloud Investigations or to schedule a complimentary demo to explore your data, users can contact us here.

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to disrupt cybercrime. Its automated identity threat protection solutions leverage advanced analytics to proactively prevent ransomware and account takeover, safeguard employee and consumer accounts, and accelerate cybercrime investigations. SpyCloud's data from breaches, malware-infected devices, and successful phishes also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. Customers include more than half of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to more than 200 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to protect businesses and consumers from the stolen identity data criminals are using to target them now.

To learn more and see insights on your company’s exposed data, users can visit spycloud.com.

Contact

Emily Brown

REQ on behalf of SpyCloud

ebrown@req.co