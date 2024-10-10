RetroPerc® Advances PCNL - Upcoming Webinar with Leading Urologist

Hollywood, CA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetroPerc®, creators of an FDA-cleared surgical device that significantly improves kidney stone surgery, announces an exclusive webinar featuring Dr. Soroush Ramin. This event offers valuable insights for Urologists, medical professionals, investors, and those interested in recent advancements in urological care.

Event Details:

Date: October 15, 2024

Time: 5 PM Pacific / 8 PM Eastern

Duration: 30 minutes

Register now: https://dnagency.lpages.co/retroperc-expert-discussion-with-urologist-dr-soroush-ramin/

Featured Speakers:

Dr. Soroush Ramin - Busy Academic Robotic Urologic Oncologist and Endourologist with 30 years of experience, RetroPerc® user

Dr. Jason B. Wynberg - NIH-trained urologist and contributive designer of RetroPerc®, Urologist with over 20 years of experience

About RetroPerc®:

RetroPerc® is a significant advancement in kidney stone surgery. Our FDA-cleared technology improves the safety and precision of nephrostomy creation during percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) while remaining easy to learn and teach. Leading urology centers across the U.S. have adopted the RetroPerc® device, and it is now the focus of a multi-center, prospective, investigator-initiated clinical trial in the U.S.

The product is the recipient of a 2023 Edison™ Award’s Gold Medal for ‘Minimally Invasive Medicine’ and is also now represented as a puncture procedure in the American Urological Association's Core Curriculum.

Webinar Focus:

Attendees will learn about RetroPerc's impact on kidney stone treatment. The webinar will address:

1. The "inside-out" approach to renal access

2. Enhanced visual clarity during PCNL procedures

3. Impact on patient outcomes and urological practices

4. Potential for investors in this growing healthcare sector

Benefits of Attending:

This webinar offers direct access to the contributive designer of RetroPerc® and an experienced RetroPerc® practitioner. We have customized this 30-minute webinar to be most valuable for Urologists seeking to improve their PCNL access.

For more information about RetroPerc® and its approach to kidney stone surgery, please visit https://www.retroperc.com/ .



Ninelle Giller

RetroPerc®

(248) 975-7372

info@retroperc.com







