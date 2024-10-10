CenTrak Named Global Healthcare RTLS Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frost & Sullivan has named CenTrak the 2024 Company of the Year in the global healthcare real-time location systems (RTLS) industry. The recognition was achieved following Frost & Sullivan’s rigorous analytical and interview processes evaluating visionary innovation, performance, and customer impact. This marks the third significant award secured by CenTrak this year, following notable wins as IoT Breakthrough’s IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year and a Best IoT Healthcare Security Solution recognition from MedTech Breakthrough Awards.



“Receiving this prestigious honor is a testament to our purposeful journey as we strive to create a healthcare experience that is not only safe and efficient but also deeply compassionate,” shared Andrew Robinson, CEO of CenTrak. “Our team is committed to listening to the challenges facing global healthcare facilities, fueling our passion to address those unmet needs. From enhancing safety to improving patient experiences and automating non-clinical tasks, we are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that support healthcare professionals, reduce burnout, and foster a brighter future for everyone in the healthcare ecosystem.”

Frost & Sullivan does not accept nominations or submissions for this recognition. The selection process involves a detailed evaluation, which includes reviewing customer impact through the subcategories of price/performance value, purchase experience, ownership experience, customer service experience, and brand equity. Additional evaluation is focused on visionary innovation and performance, which factors in the company’s ability to address unmet needs, visionary scenarios, implementation, leadership, and financial performance.

Frost & Sullivan’s findings include:

CenTrak prioritizes its performance and impact by recruiting experts with real-world experience, such as clinical consultants, operational experts, epidemiologists, physician assistants, nurses, including the former president of the Emergency Nurses Association, and professionals who have extensive hospital experience, to address and implement the best practices across the healthcare value chain. By leveraging knowledge from these experienced, talented individuals in addition to end-user feedback, CenTrak gains comprehensive industry insights to purposefully integrate into the next generation of solutions.

The relentless pursuit of unprecedented innovation coming from CenTrak supports healthcare professionals and integrates technology that further develops the modern connected hospital ensuring that healthcare organizations worldwide can gain access to scalable, versatile, and cost-effective solutions that elevate staff safety and optimize patient care. Furthermore, the US-based company is continuing to expand its reach to international markets, such as areas in Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, that are focusing on improving their healthcare infrastructure.

“In the current situation, most healthcare facilities are cash-strapped and looking for cost-effective solutions,” stated Bhaskar Vittal, research manager, Frost & Sullivan. “While its technology is key to scenarios where clinical-grade precision is essential, CenTrak also offers zonal-level location and hybrid options, providing access to more economical options as necessary. Yet, the company continues to thrive with its premium offerings that grant unmatched location accuracy, delivering exceptional value to healthcare facilities – significantly enhancing efficiency and reducing operational expenses.”

Following the recent releases of its BLE Multi-Mode technology, the first of its kind in the industry, and cloud-based ConnectRT software platform, CenTrak remains intently committed to driving the next phase of RTLS innovation in the worldwide healthcare industry. To learn more about current performance and company plans for the next five years, view the full report.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. The organization was recognized as the 2024 IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year by IoT Breakthrough and the 2024 Company of the Year in global healthcare RTLS by Frost & Sullivan. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com.

Contact: Heather Fretz, hfretz@bnoinc.com