Power Factors Launches Next-Generation AI-Powered Asset Performance Management Application on Unity Platform

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Factors , the leading renewable energy management suite (REMS) provider, is excited to announce the availability of Unity Asset Performance Management (APM) and Unity AI Insights, two groundbreaking applications designed to drive operational efficiency and performance optimization for renewable energy stakeholders across the asset lifecycle. These innovative products are available today and represent the next generation of renewable energy management, integrating the best capabilities from Power Factors’ proven APM products, Drive and Greenbyte.

Unity APM, a first-of-its-kind asset performance management application, and Unity AI Insights, an extension to Unity APM that boosts its powerful AI-driven analytics, sit atop the newly rearchitected Unity platform , the most scalable, secure, and high-performance renewable energy management platform to date. Built from the ground-up, Unity APM incorporates years of customer input and decades of industry expertise, ensuring that it meets the evolving needs of the sector. Together, Unity APM and AI Insights deliver faster onboarding to decrease time-to-value, lower total cost of ownership, improved availability, and reduced operating costs — all powered by a highly configurable and user-friendly interface.

"Unity APM and AI Insights are critical building blocks for the future of renewable energy management. As the industry becomes more competitive, success depends on the ability to leverage advanced analysis and automation to optimize performance," said Julieann Esper Rainville, CEO at Power Factors. "These applications provide what leading power producers need to drive innovation, maximize efficiency, and secure their position in the market. We’re confident that Unity APM and AI Insights will empower our customers to stay ahead of the curve and set new benchmarks in renewable energy performance."

“The launch of Unity APM and AI Insights marks the beginning of a new era for our customers and the market," said Abilash Krishan, Chief Product Officer. "Yesterday's technology won't solve tomorrow's challenges. That's why we've developed these state-of-the-art products to empower renewable energy leaders across wind, solar, and battery energy storage systems (BESS).”

Benefits of Unity APM and AI Insights:

Spend more time on high-value performance analysis and less time managing data: Unity APM provides cleaned, validated data and offers features like automatic data backfill and streamlined manual interventions, enabling users to fully trust their KPIs.

Deliver fully optimized energy production: Identify factors contributing to energy and revenue loss in portfolios faster and more precisely, including notification of potential failures before they occur and detailed energy loss allocation to further inform optimization planning.

Maximize performance with intelligent event management: Unity APM maximizes generation and availability through fleet-level issue prioritization and logic-based event tracking, including predictive analysis of asset health to support resolving issues before they occur.

Make data-driven decisions to proactively address issues: Unity APM empowers users with AI-powered analytics, offering a library of calculations, advanced data visualizations, and leading the industry from diagnostic to predictive analysis.

Boost productivity with automated workflows and mission-critical notifications: Unity APM streamlines workflows and automates notifications to enhance team productivity.

Explore, share, and leverage your data accessibly: Unity APM provides quick, easy data access tailored to specific use cases through configurable dashboards and reports, facilitating seamless collaboration with internal and external stakeholders.

Achieve faster results with industry-leading onboarding: Unity offers the industry's most streamlined, comprehensive implementation and onboarding, getting customers operational faster and accelerating time-to-value.

Scale your operations with a platform built for portfolio growth: Unity APM is designed to grow with customer needs, supporting all asset classes from day one, including native BESS support.

"The rearchitected Unity APM application will greatly enhance our team’s experience. The streamlined and configurable interface simplifies complex workflows, and integrated features like trending and event management can significantly improve our ability to analyze and act on our data, leading to better collaboration and increased efficiency,” said Patrick DiCesare at Pattern.

"With the new interface and advanced features like data flagging, streamlined event categorization, and enhanced dashboarding, Unity APM is a significant leap forward,” said Robert Pharris, Director of Engineering at Longroad. “It’s clear Power Factors has responded to meet the needs of the users, making the entire experience more intuitive and powerful."

"As long-term users of Greenbyte, we were excited to test out how the new Unity APM application could improve our operations. The redesigned Data Studio’s enhanced features and user-friendly interface will make it easier to view and access the data we need, which will allow us to work faster and address issues more proactively," said Charlie Plumley, Senior Performance Engineer at Nuveen Infrastructure | Clean Energy.

“Our goal is to give customers full control over their system-of-record data so that they can trust the insights they generate,” added Krishan. “Unity APM and AI Insights deliver transparency, traceability, and operational excellence across all asset classes, while empowering users to configure and manage their data autonomously.”

To get a demo and learn more about Unity APM and AI Insights, please visit: go.powerfactors.com/unity-apm-demo .

About Power Factors

Power Factors is a hardware and software provider whose next-generation Unity renewable energy management suite (REMS) is one of the most extensive and widely deployed solutions in the market. With over 300 GW of wind, solar, and energy storage assets managed worldwide across more than 600 customers and 18,000 sites, Power Factors manages 25% of the world’s renewable energy data. *

Power Factors’ Unity REMS supports the entire energy value chain, from monitoring and controls to market participation. The company’s suite of open, data-driven applications empowers renewable energy stakeholders to collaborate, automate critical workflows, and make more informed decisions to maximize asset returns. Energy stakeholders receive end-to-end support, including solutions for SCADA & PPC, centralized monitoring, performance management, commercial asset management, and field service management.

With deep domain expertise, AI-powered insights are delivered at scale so businesses can optimize assets, unlock growth, and make smarter decisions as the world rapidly transitions to clean energy. Power Factors fights climate change with code.

Learn more at powerfactors.com .

* Outside China and India

