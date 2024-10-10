Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. (PHBI) Announces Exciting Revenue Potential for Its Project

CARSON CITY, Nev., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINKS: PHBI) ("Pharmagreen" or the "Company") is thrilled to highlight the significant revenue potential from its latest project under development. During a special session on Creative Spaces, hosted on X on Monday, October 7, 2024, CEO Peter Wojcik shared exciting insights into the company's business advancements and growth strategies.

Pharmagreen is developing a specialized form of cannabis oil known as Live Rosin, a highly sought-after cannabis concentrate recognized for its unmatched purity, potency, and rich flavor profile. Produced through a solventless extraction process that uses no chemical solvents, Live Rosin sets a new standard for quality in the cannabis industry. Pharmagreen’s proprietary extraction technique ensures the highest cannabinoid recovery rates, while maintaining the plant’s natural properties. This process is further enhanced by the company’s exclusive Standard Organic Non-Spray Cultivation Procedures (SONSCP), ensuring the optimal cultivation and quality of their crops.

Pharmagreen’s innovative farming and processing model is designed to yield an average of 6,000 liters of Live Rosin per 100-acre farm, per crop cycle, depending on the cannabinoid content of the plants. With 4 to 5 crop cycles per year, depending on the strain, the company is poised for significant production output. Live Rosin currently commands retail prices ranging from $40 to $100 per gram in the U.S., with even higher prices in European markets.

Pharmagreen’s projected revenues are impressive:

At $1 per gram, estimated gross revenues are $19 million in year 1, rising to $32 million by year 3.

At $5 per gram, revenues are projected to reach $95 million in year 1 and $158 million by year 3.

At $10 per gram, revenues could soar to $190 million in year 1, growing to $317 million by year 3.

At $20 per gram, revenue estimates reach $381 million in year 1, and a staggering $635 million by year 3.

To ensure successful distribution and market access for its premium Live Rosin, Pharmagreen is actively seeking distributors, joint venture partnerships, and is exploring the acquisition of a cGMP-certified cannabis lab in Europe. This strategic move would enable Pharmagreen to tap into the lucrative EU cannabis market, where Live Rosin commands even higher prices.

While these revenue projections are grounded in extensive market research and current industry conditions, they are dependent on the successful completion of several key milestones. These include securing cannabis production and processing licenses, export/import permits from foreign governments, land leases, and the necessary funding to establish the cannabis farm and processing facility, as well as ensuring market access for product sales. Pharmagreen is making consistent progress toward these critical objectives, though outcomes cannot be guaranteed at this stage.

Peter Wojcik, CEO of Pharmagreen Biotech Inc., stated, "The revenue projections are indeed promising, and I am eager to bring them to fruition once the initial milestones are achieved. This is an exciting project, and it’s a privilege to be leading its development."

For more details on CEO Peter Wojcik's session on Creative Spaces, please visit

Pharmagreen’s X page at Pharmagreen on X.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.

Pharmagreen is actively advancing its current project while simultaneously developing its nutraceutical product line, with a strong emphasis on generating revenue from its proprietary MaxGenomic™ blend of therapeutic plants and mushrooms, as well as future wellness supplements. Leveraging its expertise in cultivation technologies and plant genetics, Pharmagreen is conducting research into advanced transgenic plant technologies to create nutraceuticals and daily supplements aimed at enhancing health and addressing a wide range of conditions.

