5G Security Market Size to Worth USD 27.46 Billion by 2032 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G security refers to the comprehensive set of measures and protocols designed to protect the fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks from potential threats, ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of data and services. Unlike previous generations, 5G introduces advanced features like ultra-low latency, massive device connectivity, and network slicing, which expand the attack surface and increase security challenges. 5G security encompasses safeguarding the core network, radio access network (RAN), transport layer, and applications from cyberattacks, unauthorized access, and data breaches. It integrates technologies like encryption, authentication, secure identity management, and threat detection to protect critical infrastructure, enterprise applications, and consumer data across diverse use cases, from IoT devices to autonomous vehicles.

Market Dynamics

Rapid expansion of IoT devices requiring robust security solutions to protect interconnected ecosystems within 5G networks

The rapid expansion of IoT devices is a major driver for 5G security, as the proliferation of connected devices significantly increases the complexity and scale of network security challenges. With 5G enabling a vast number of IoT devices to communicate simultaneously, each device represents a potential entry point for cyber threats. This heightened vulnerability necessitates the implementation of robust security solutions to safeguard sensitive data and maintain the integrity of the network.

Rising demand for ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) in critical applications, driving the need for advanced 5G security measures

The rising demand for ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) in critical applications, such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and telemedicine, drives the need for enhanced 5G security measures. URLLC requires near-instantaneous data transfer with minimal delay, which amplifies the potential impact of any security vulnerabilities. Ensuring the integrity and availability of data in such high-stakes environments is crucial, making it imperative to adopt advanced security protocols that can handle the specific demands of URLLC.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to account for the largest share in the 5G security market due to its advanced technological infrastructure and high investment in 5G network deployment. The region's robust cybersecurity regulations and standards, coupled with significant concerns over data breaches and cyber threats, drive the adoption of sophisticated security solutions. Additionally, the presence of major telecom operators and technology firms in North America fosters a competitive environment that accelerates the development and implementation of cutting-edge 5G security technologies. The demand for secure, high-speed connectivity to support diverse applications—from smart cities to autonomous vehicles further strengthens the region's market position.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a significant player in the 5G security market, driven by rapid 5G rollout and a growing focus on digital infrastructure. The region's substantial investments in smart city projects, industrial automation, and IoT applications are fueling the demand for robust 5G security solutions. Additionally, emerging economies within Asia-Pacific are increasingly adopting 5G technologies, necessitating effective security measures to protect evolving networks and applications. The diverse regulatory landscape and varying levels of cybersecurity maturity across countries present both opportunities and challenges for security solution providers in this region.

Key Highlights

Based on Offering, the 5G Security Market is segmented into Solution and Services. The Solution segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 39.6% during the forecast period.



Based on Network Security Architecture, the 5G Security Market is segmented into RAN Security, Core Security, Transport Security, and Application Security. The Core Security segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 40.2% during the forecast period.

Based on Deployment Mode, the 5G Security Market is segmented into On-Premises and Cloud-Based. The Cloud-Based segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 42.5% during the forecast period.

Based on Vertical, the 5G Security Market is segmented into Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Automotive, Public Safety, Defense, and Other Verticals. The Telecommunications segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 40% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global the 5G Security Market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 41.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Cisco Systems, Inc. Nokia Corporation Ericsson Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Juniper Networks, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. IBM Corporation ZTE Corporation Arista Networks, Inc. NetScout Systems, Inc. F5 Networks, Inc. Trend Micro Incorporated Radware Ltd.

Market News

05 Jul 2024, Cisco and HTX to enhance homeland security with 5G and AI

Cisco and HTX to enhance homeland security with 5G and AI February 22, 2024, Nokia Announces GenAI Assistant Integrated with NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome to Strengthen Network Protection

Segmentation

By Offering Solution Services By Network Security Architecture RAN Security (Radio Access Network) Core Security Transport Security Application Security By Deployment Mode On-Premises Cloud-Based By Vertical Telecommunications Manufacturing Healthcare Energy and Utilities Retail Automotive Public Safety Defense Other Verticals

