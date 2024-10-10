Tennis Racquet Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2019-2023 & 2024-2029: Wilson, Babolat, Head, and Yonex Dominate the $900+ Million Market

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tennis Racquets Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tennis Racquets Market was valued at USD 543.38 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 906.14 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.96%

Tennis racquets, essential equipment in the sport of tennis, have undergone significant evolution, transforming from traditional wooden frames to advanced materials and innovative designs. The global market for tennis racquets is dynamic and diverse, catering to players of all skill levels, from beginners to professional athletes. Leading manufacturers, such as Wilson, Babolat, Head, and Yonex, continually strive to enhance racquet performance through research and development.







The market offers a wide range of tennis racquets, each designed to suit different playing styles. Variations in weight, head size, string pattern, and grip size contribute to the versatility of these racquets. Technological advancements, such as carbon fibre construction and vibration dampening systems, have improved power, control, and comfort.



Global tennis tournaments, including Grand Slam events like Wimbledon and the US Open, showcase the latest innovations in racquet technology as professionals seek equipment that complements their playing styles. Additionally, the rising popularity of tennis as a recreational sport has fuelled the demand for high-quality and user-friendly racquets worldwide. Overall, the global tennis racquets market reflects a blend of tradition and innovation, with manufacturers continually pushing boundaries to meet the diverse needs of tennis enthusiasts around the world.



Key Market Trends

Customization and Personalization



A notable trend in the global tennis racquets market is the increasing demand for customization and personalization. Players, both amateur and professional, are seeking equipment that aligns precisely with their playing style, preferences, and physical attributes. Manufacturers are responding by offering customizable features, allowing players to tailor their racquets to specific needs.



Customization options may include adjustable string tensions, interchangeable grommet systems, and the ability to modify grip sizes. Some brands even provide online tools or in-store experiences that guide players through the customization process. This trend reflects a shift toward more individualized and player-centric approaches, acknowledging that no two players have the same playing style or feel for their equipment.



As players become more aware of the impact equipment has on their performance, the trend towards customization is likely to continue evolving, providing a unique and personalized experience for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.



Integration of Smart Technology



The integration of smart technology into tennis racquets is a growing trend that aligns with the broader wave of technological advancements in sports. Smart racquets come equipped with sensors that capture data on various aspects of a player's performance, including swing speed, ball impact location, and the number of shots played. This data is then transmitted to accompanying mobile apps or devices for analysis.



This trend not only appeals to tech-savvy players but also serves as a valuable tool for improving performance. The collected data provides insights into playing patterns, strengths, and areas for improvement. It also facilitates better injury prevention by monitoring player exertion and fatigue. As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to expand, the integration of smart technology into tennis racquets is likely to become more sophisticated, enhancing the overall playing experience for users.



Focus on Sustainable Materials and Manufacturing



In response to growing environmental awareness, there is a notable trend in the tennis industry towards using sustainable materials and adopting eco-friendly manufacturing practices. Manufacturers are exploring alternatives to traditional materials, such as incorporating recycled plastics, responsibly sourced wood, and other environmentally friendly components in the production of tennis racquets.



This trend aligns with the broader movement towards sustainability in consumer goods. Players are increasingly valuing products that minimize their ecological footprint. Manufacturers are responding by not only making changes in the materials they use but also by adopting more sustainable manufacturing processes, reducing waste, and exploring options for product recycling.



As environmental concerns continue to gain prominence, this trend is likely to shape the future landscape of tennis racquet manufacturing, with brands competing not only on performance but also on their commitment to sustainability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $543.38 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $906.14 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Segmental Insights

Growth of Control Racquets: The control racquets segment is experiencing significant growth in the global tennis racquets market.

Emphasis on Precision : As both amateur and professional players increasingly prioritize precision and accuracy, the demand for racquets that enhance control has surged.

: As both amateur and professional players increasingly prioritize precision and accuracy, the demand for racquets that enhance control has surged. Characteristics of Control Racquets : These racquets feature tighter string patterns, smaller head sizes, and heavier weights, providing players with improved command over ball placement and shot accuracy.

: These racquets feature tighter string patterns, smaller head sizes, and heavier weights, providing players with improved command over ball placement and shot accuracy. Catering to Strategic Play : This segment caters to players who value finesse and the ability to dictate the pace of the game.

: This segment caters to players who value finesse and the ability to dictate the pace of the game. Manufacturers’ Innovations: In response to this trend, manufacturers are introducing advanced technologies that optimize control while maintaining other key performance factors, contributing to the growing popularity of control racquets.

Amateur Segment Growth: The amateur segment is witnessing substantial growth in the global tennis racquets market.

Rising Popularity of Tennis : As more individuals take up tennis as a leisure activity or for fitness, the demand for racquets designed for amateur players has increased.

: As more individuals take up tennis as a leisure activity or for fitness, the demand for racquets designed for amateur players has increased. Focus on User-Friendly Designs : Manufacturers are developing racquets that provide a balance of power, forgiveness, and ease of use, which are essential for players still refining their skills.

: Manufacturers are developing racquets that provide a balance of power, forgiveness, and ease of use, which are essential for players still refining their skills. Technological Features : These racquets often incorporate user-friendly technologies, larger sweet spots, and lighter weights to enhance the playing experience.

: These racquets often incorporate user-friendly technologies, larger sweet spots, and lighter weights to enhance the playing experience. Impact on Market Dynamics: The amateur segment is a pivotal market force driving innovation in racquet design, making tennis more accessible and enjoyable for a growing community of players worldwide.

Dominance of North America: North America stands as the dominant region in the global tennis racquets market.

Strong Tennis Culture : The region has a robust tennis culture, with a large and active player base contributing to consistently high demand for tennis racquets.

: The region has a robust tennis culture, with a large and active player base contributing to consistently high demand for tennis racquets. Major Tournaments : High-profile tournaments like the US Open enhance interest in the sport, further bolstering market demand.

: High-profile tournaments like the US Open enhance interest in the sport, further bolstering market demand. Economic Factors : North America’s strong economic indicators and high disposable income levels among consumers make it a lucrative market for premium and technologically advanced tennis racquets.

: North America’s strong economic indicators and high disposable income levels among consumers make it a lucrative market for premium and technologically advanced tennis racquets. Targeted Manufacturer Strategies: Leading manufacturers strategically focus on North America, ensuring their products meet the preferences and demands of the diverse player community, consolidating the region's position as a powerhouse in the global tennis racquets market.

Report Scope:

Competitive Landscape

Products

Financials (As Per Availability)

Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

Recent Developments

Key Management Personnel

Tennis Racquets Key Players Include

Amer Sports Corporation

YONEX Co., Ltd.

KC Kinetic Solutions, LLC (ProKennex)

Tecnifibre SA

Roger Cleveland Golf Company, Inc.

Babolat VS S.A.

KC Kinetic Solutions, LLC

PowerAngle LLC.

Head Sport GmbH

Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan



Key Focus Areas

Target Product Type

Target Sales Channel

Tennis Racquets Market, By Product Type:

Power Racquets

Control Racquets

Tweener Racquets

Tennis Racquets Market, By End User:

Core Player

Amateur

Tennis Racquets Market, By Sales Channel :

Specialty Stores

Sports Goods Stores

Online

Others

Tennis Racquets Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South America

Argentina

Colombia

Brazil

