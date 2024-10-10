Aqua Security named 2024 Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced that it has been honored as the winner of the Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year award in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The awards are given by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization. Aqua was selected among thousands of nominees from over 20 countries.

The distinction spotlights Aqua’s role as an industry pioneer that created the first true Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Organizations deploy Aqua to secure cloud native applications across the application lifecycle. The Platform combines proactive and reactive security capabilities with context from the code commit to runtime to massively reduce the scale of vulnerabilities, mean time to remediate and the overall risk profile, all while accelerating development speed.

“Aqua provides comprehensive security throughout the entire cloud native application lifecycle, protecting running workloads and stopping attacks,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Many point solutions only focus on specific areas of cloud security, addressing only one part of the software development lifecycle, or they underperform through a non-consolidated platform experience. Aqua addresses key security needs with a comprehensive, innovative and integrated approach. Their all-encompassing solution, advanced detection capabilities, commitment to innovation, and proven financial benefits make them our choice for ‘Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year!’”

“As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua is committed to securing every cloud native application everywhere,” said Amir Jerbi, CTO and co-founder of Aqua Security. “To deliver on that mission, Aqua combines proactive and reactive security measures with real-world threat intelligence to defend against known, unknown, and unexpected risks and threats all in a single, integrated platform. This award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough not only validates our innovation, but also underscores our dedication to solving our customers’ evolving cloud native security challenges.”

Aqua earned this honor in part due to its Aqua Nautilus cyber security research team. Nautilus actively researches evolving cloud native threats, ensuring that Aqua’s Platform helps customers stay ahead of new and emerging risks.

To learn more about Aqua Security, please visit www.aquasec.com .

