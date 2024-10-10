BlackFog Wins “AI-based Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year” in 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that BlackFog , the leader in ransomware protection and anti data exfiltration (ADX), has been selected as winner of the “AI-based Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year” award in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.



BlackFog delivers breakthrough ransomware prevention and privacy protection via its unique Anti Data Exfiltration (ADX) approach. Rather than focusing on the perimeter, BlackFog’s ADX technology uses advanced AI based algorithms to filter network traffic and effectively stop attacks in real-time, preventing data exfiltration and lateral movement across the network stopping both the activation and spread of ransomware throughout an organization.

Enterprise security teams today generally collect data across their systems and infrastructure to detect whether policy violations or data leakage have occurred – a process typically done after the fact. ADX examines every packet leaving the device and is able to stop attacks before they happen. This compliments existing EDR based approaches that look at different indicators of compromise and is an important part of a multi-layered approach to security.

“Ransomware is now the number one cybersecurity threat, and the stakes are higher than ever before. By taking a different approach using ADX, BlackFog blocks 99% of ransomware and 100% of our customers have never had a successful ransomware attack,” said Dr. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, BlackFog. “We’re honored to receive the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for ‘AI-based Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year.’ We understand the needs of our customers and are committed to protecting them from ransomware and other zero day attacks across a broad range of platforms and legacy systems.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“From its Virtual CISO platform to competitive pricing BlackFog is helping thousands of customers prevent the loss of sensitive data. Gone are the days of hackers using encryption as their weapon of choice; today, data is the ultimate prize for cybercriminals. Ransomware attacks involving data exfiltration have hit an all-time high and most organizations are relying on 20+ cybersecurity tools to prevent them,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “While other solutions are predominantly focused on watching the perimeter and trying to keep attackers out, BlackFog’s pioneering approach not only challenges the traditional cybersecurity paradigm but also effectively shields enterprises from the evolving tactics of cybercriminals.”

Additionally, BlackFog produces the monthly State of Ransomware report, which details publicly and non-publicly disclosed ransomware attacks. The report includes key ransomware trends such as attack methods, attack rates by country, industry, active threat groups, victim organization sizes, and more.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

About BlackFog

Founded in 2015, BlackFog is a global cybersecurity company that has pioneered on-device anti data exfiltration (ADX) technology to protect companies from global security threats such as ransomware, spyware, malware, phishing, unauthorized data collection and profiling. Its software monitors enterprise compliance with global privacy regulations and prevents cyberattacks across all endpoints. BlackFog uses AI to preemptively prevent hackers from exploiting vulnerabilities in enterprise security systems and data structures.

BlackFog recently won the “Best Threat Intelligence Technology” in the 2024 Teiss Awards, “Data Leak Detection Solution of the Year” award in the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, as well as a Gold award in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Virtual CISO Offering, a Silver award for Ransomware Protection and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company in 2023. BlackFog also won a Globee award in 2023 for the State of Ransomware report which recognizes outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape.