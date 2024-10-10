Virtual Events Industry Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $79.66 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 19.7% During 2025-2030, Driven by Webinars and Conferences Post Covid-19

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Events Market (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Event Type, End-User, Organization Size, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Virtual Events Market was valued at USD 79.66 Billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2025-2030.



The Virtual Events market has seen substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of digital communication technologies, the rise of remote work, and the need for scalable and flexible event solutions. Virtual events encompass a wide range of online gatherings, including conferences, webinars, trade shows, and corporate meetings, conducted over the internet. The market is driven by the need for organizations to connect with audiences, share information, and conduct business in a digital environment.



One of the primary drivers of the Virtual Events market is the growing acceptance of remote and hybrid work models. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of virtual events as organizations sought alternatives to in-person gatherings. Virtual events offer numerous advantages, including cost savings, accessibility, and the ability to reach a global audience, making them an attractive option for businesses and event organizers.



The increasing sophistication of virtual event platforms has also played a crucial role in the market's growth. These platforms offer a range of features, such as live streaming, interactive Q&A sessions, virtual booths, networking opportunities, and analytics. The integration of advanced technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) further enhances the attendee experience, making virtual events more engaging and immersive.

Americas represent the largest market for Virtual Events, driven by a mature digital infrastructure, strong corporate sector, and significant investments in digital transformation. The United States is a key market, with extensive use of virtual events for business and professional purposes. In the Americas, the market benefits from high internet penetration, advanced event technologies, and a strong emphasis on innovation. The demand for virtual events is further fueled by the shift towards remote and hybrid work models and the need for cost-effective event solutions.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by rapid digitalization, increasing internet penetration, and the growing adoption of virtual event platforms. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key markets, with expanding corporate and educational sectors.



In Europe, the market for Virtual Events is driven by strong regulatory support for digital communication, a well-established business environment, and the increasing adoption of remote work. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are significant contributors, with a focus on using virtual events for professional development and business continuity.



The emphasis on data-driven decision-making has influenced the Virtual Events market. Virtual event platforms provide valuable data and insights into attendee behavior, engagement levels, and content preferences. This data allows organizers to tailor content, improve future events, and demonstrate ROI, making virtual events a valuable component of marketing and business strategies.



Segment Insights

By type, the webinars and conferences segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 50% of the global Virtual Events market in 2023. The demand for educational and professional development content drives the growth of this segment.

By end-user, the corporate sector dominates the market, driven by the need for efficient internal and external communications, training, and product launches.

