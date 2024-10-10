UnitedLex Appoints Renee Meisel Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, today announced that Renee Meisel has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Meisel, the company’s General Counsel, replaces former CEO James Schellhase with immediate effect.



Ms. Meisel expressed her commitment to the company's mission and vision, stating, “I am honored to step into this role and lead UnitedLex during this important time. Our team's expertise, innovative spirit, and dedication to our clients have always been among our greatest strengths. Living by our core values and moving forward as one team are key to achieving our growth objectives.”

As newly appointed CEO, Ms. Meisel brings a unique blend of legal and operational expertise to the role, coupled with a passion for business growth and scalability. While General Counsel, she led the company’s global legal functions, which included commercial transactions, dispute resolution, compliance and privacy, and risk management. Ms. Meisel’s appointment underscores a corporate mandate to leverage diverse skill sets at the highest levels of leadership to align with and meet the needs of its growing client base.

Before joining UnitedLex, Ms. Meisel has held leadership roles across the legal ecosystem including law firms, services providers and in-house legal teams. Most recently she founded PracticLaw, a consulting and law firm that designs and delivers in-house legal operations solutions. Ms. Meisel has also held COO and CLO roles at Breakwater and Purpose Legal and spent nearly a decade at Dell Technologies, where she served as in-house counsel and built and managed its eDiscovery and cybersecurity programs.

Ms. Meisel was recently named one of CCBJ’s Annual 50 Women to Watch 2024 based on her history championing responsible eDiscovery and cybersecurity and as an advocate for developing and maintaining diversity at all levels in the legal profession. The accolade also cited her recent focus on mitigating risk and utilizing technology in operations to improve business success.

“Renee has the unique ability to simplify complicated legal issues into practical operational solutions and will advance our tech-centric approach to delivering outcomes that create value for our clients. She is, without question, the ideal leader for our collective success as we enter our next phase of growth,” noted Dan Reed, Chairman of the Board.

Meisel is supported by recent notable hires including Rajitha Boer, Chief Client Officer and John Ritter, Chief Operating Officer, who are both leading key initiatives to elevate the client experience and service delivery at UnitedLex.

About UnitedLex:

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

Media Inquiries

Susan Hammann

Director of Strategic Communications

press@unitedlex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4afd3b77-9f7b-4c92-8fc5-62b3566c8205