Registration Opens For Free Virtual Event On Navigating Cancer And Employment, Allsup Explains

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services, is excited to sponsor West Coast Conference on Work & Cancer | Cancer and Careers, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. This free virtual event brings together cancer patients, survivors, healthcare professionals, employers and advocates to discuss the many complex challenges that individuals face navigating work after a cancer diagnosis.

“Cancer and Careers truly exemplifies a commitment to assisting those affected by cancer, both during and after their diagnosis as they manage their careers,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup. “Our longstanding collaboration with Cancer and Careers has helped us to better support cancer patients and survivors in navigating the complexities of SSDI benefits, and in finding additional resources like Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program to help them return to the workforce.”

With 40 years of expertise, Allsup has effectively helped more than 400,000 individuals who have disabilities or severe health issues, such as cancer, to secure SSDI benefits when their conditions restrict their ability to work. The SSDI experts at Allsup are known for leading clients through the SSDI claims process, which is often prolonged and may require multiple appeals with the Social Security Administration.

“As claimants get through a lengthy waiting period for approval—often spanning several months or longer—they can take advantage of Disability Financial Solutions®, an exclusive Allsup service designed to relieve financial concerns for SSDI claimants. DFS helps with concerns such as daily living expenses, credit card bills and healthcare needs,” Geist explained.

After receiving SSDI approval, beneficiaries considering a return to the workforce can benefit from the assistance offered by Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup and a Social Security-authorized Employment Network. AES assigns a dedicated case manager to beneficiaries and offers free support and resources through the Ticket to Work Program.

This year’s conference will cover critical topics for the cancer community, including balancing work and treatment, making disclosure decisions, managing workplace side effects, and enhancing communication strategies. Sessions will offer practical guidance for navigating the unique challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis. Key discussions will focus on employment-related questions, stress management techniques, and integrating work-life balance during and after treatment. Attendees also will have the opportunity to connect with peers during an optional networking session. The conference aims to equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to manage their careers and well-being throughout the cancer journey.

In recognition of the digital divide, the event will also spotlight the Technology Assistance Program (TAP), aimed at providing laptops to participants who might otherwise be unable to attend due to lack of access to reliable technology.

Sessions will feature real-time closed captioning to ensure accessibility for all attendees, and continuing education credits will be available for nurses, social workers and HR professionals. For more information or to register for the virtual event, visit CancerAndCareers.org.

ABOUT CANCER AND CAREERS

Cancer and Careers is a global organization, with non-profit status in the U.S., that solely focuses on the intersection of health and employment. Founded in 2001, Cancer and Careers is committed to eliminating fear and uncertainty for working people with cancer through direct support and education, while also amplifying their voices through research and advocacy. The organization’s programs, services and trainings help individuals get back to work and companies build ecosystems of support to retain and attract best-in-class talent.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at AllsupLLC.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

