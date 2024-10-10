Digital Element’s Nodify Named Threat Detection Solution Provider of the Year from CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Element, a global leader in IP intelligence and geolocation solutions, today announced that its threat intelligence platform, Nodify, has received a 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award in the category of Threat Detection Solution Provider of the Year.



The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards celebrate the world’s best information security companies, products, and services that push the boundaries in cybersecurity. Digital Element’s Nodify was selected from thousands of global nominations for its unique novel approach to threat detection, with specific emphasis on its unique ability to provide granular insights into VPN and residential proxy usage.

Nodify’s comprehensive solution empowers security professionals to address some of the most complex issues in the current cybersecurity environment, especially the misuse of VPNs and residential proxies for fraudulent purposes. With Nodify, organizations can identify malicious actors while preserving legitimate online activity, ensuring robust security measures without compromising user experience.

"Digital Element and our suite of products have received several industry awards this year and this CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award is a great way to continue our momentum," said Vinod Kashyap, Chief Product Officer of Digital Element. "Nodify not only represents our ongoing dedication to staying ahead of bad actors but also our commitment to helping organizations protect themselves from evolving threats."

Nodify’s recent enhancements, such as higher-frequency data collection and deeper contextual insights, make it critical in identifying VPN usage patterns, detecting risky transactions, and preventing unauthorized access. Its unique IP Characteristics Database (IPC) allows security teams to make faster, more informed decisions, protecting organizations from account takeovers, ad fraud, and unauthorized access, while also securing digital assets, properties, and legitimate revenue streams.

Key features of Nodify include:

Granular VPN and Proxy Insights : Provides a contextual understanding of VPN usage, including provider details, anonymity policies, and more.

: Provides a contextual understanding of VPN usage, including provider details, anonymity policies, and more. Enhanced Threat Detection : Identifies and mitigates threats posed by malicious residential proxies and VPN users.

: Identifies and mitigates threats posed by malicious residential proxies and VPN users. IP Characteristics Database : With IPC’s deterministic IP metadata, organizations gain access to historical data on activity, location, range, and persistence, enabling accurate risk assessment and proactive action against suspicious behavior.

: With IPC’s deterministic IP metadata, organizations gain access to historical data on activity, location, range, and persistence, enabling accurate risk assessment and proactive action against suspicious behavior. Daily Updates: Ensures up-to-date insights for timely threat detection and response.

This year Digital Element and its products have received several industry accolades, including being named “Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Analytics” and “Publisher’s Choice for Threat Intelligence” in the 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, in addition to being selected the “Data Solution of the Year for Marketing” in the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards.

For more information about the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, visit cybersecuritybreakthrough.com .