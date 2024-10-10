Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Strategic Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030 - Rising Emphasis on Force Multiplication and Network-Centric Warfare Drives Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) was estimated at US$1.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Versatility, mobility, and power make MLRS a critical component in modern military operations, particularly in open battlefield environments where quick, devastating strikes are essential.

The growth in the multiple launch rocket systems market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, defense modernization programs, and shifting geopolitical dynamics. The demand for longer-range, precision-guided MLRS systems is increasing as military forces prioritize highly accurate, low-collateral damage strikes.

Moreover, the rising global tensions and conflicts, particularly in Eastern Europe and the Asia-Pacific, are prompting nations to bolster their artillery capabilities, leading to more investments in advanced MLRS. Additionally, the focus on modularity and flexibility in military operations is driving the development of systems capable of firing various munitions, including guided rockets and missiles. The integration of advanced targeting and automation technologies is further fueling market growth, as these innovations improve the effectiveness and efficiency of MLRS systems in modern combat environments.



How Are Technological Advancements Shaping MLRS Development?



Technological innovations are driving significant advancements in MLRS systems, particularly in terms of precision, range, and automation. The integration of GPS and satellite navigation has greatly improved the accuracy of MLRS strikes, enabling forces to hit targets with greater precision, even from longer distances.

Advances in rocket propulsion systems have extended the range of MLRS, allowing for strikes deep within enemy territory. Automation and digital fire control systems have also reduced the response time and improved the coordination of attacks, making these systems more effective in high-stress combat situations. Additionally, the development of modular MLRS platforms that can switch between different types of munitions is enhancing their operational flexibility, allowing military units to adapt to changing battlefield conditions quickly.



How Are Shifting Defense Priorities Impacting the MLRS Market?



As global defense strategies shift toward modernizing artillery capabilities, the demand for advanced MLRS systems is rising. Countries are increasingly focusing on enhancing their long-range strike capabilities to deter potential threats and improve rapid-response effectiveness. The ongoing conflicts and geopolitical tensions in regions like Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia are further driving the need for more sophisticated and powerful rocket artillery.

Additionally, the shift toward joint military operations, where multiple branches of armed forces must coordinate strikes, is increasing the need for integrated, networked MLRS systems that can communicate with other units and platforms. Furthermore, the emphasis on minimizing collateral damage and reducing civilian casualties is pushing the development of precision-guided munitions for MLRS, which is becoming a key driver in the market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Wheeled Launch Vehicle segment, which is expected to reach US$959.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Tracked Launch Vehicle segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $275.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.5% CAGR to reach $221.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

