Virtru Wins CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Third Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru today announced it has been selected as the winner of the "Overall Encryption Solution of the Year" category in the 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards . Virtru also snagged the top spot in 2022 and 2023 , solidifying its position at the forefront of encryption technology.



The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the world's best information security companies, products, and individuals. Virtru's continued success highlights the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in data protection, as well as the rising appetite across all industries for user-friendly and effective data-centric security solutions.

Underpinning all of Virtru’s encryption solutions, the Virtru Data Security Platform is designed to protect sensitive data as it flows in and out of organizations. Virtru integrates seamlessly with the world's most common productivity suites, including Google Workspace, Google Cloud, Microsoft 365, and SaaS apps like Zendesk.

“It’s an honor to be recognized year after year for our efforts to protect organizations’ sensitive data,” said John Ackerly, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtru. “Encryption is a critical layer of protection for sensitive data as it inevitably travels outside of the perimeter, and our products equip our customers to collaborate easily, confidently, and securely.”

Virtru's user-friendly data protection enables secure, compliant information sharing, unlocking digital workflows while ensuring that sensitive data remains protected in-motion. The company's holistic approach to data protection includes:

Granular access controls

Self-hosted key management options

Comprehensive audit capabilities



The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program evaluates nominees based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact. Judges include senior-level, experienced cybersecurity professionals, such as journalists, analysts, and technology executives. The program is led by Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform.

To learn more about Virtru's award-winning data-centric solutions, visit virtru.com.

About Virtru

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control everywhere it’s stored and shared. More than 6,700 global customers trust Virtru to power their data-centric, Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Leading providers of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit virtru.com.

Contact

Nick Michael

Virtru

nick.michael@virtru.com