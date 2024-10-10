CARV, A DePIN Platform, Will Be Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will list CARV on the DePIN Zone. For all CoinW users, the CARV/USDT will be officially available for trading on October 10th 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of CARV, we are launching the “ CARV bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Empowering Data Privacy and Gaming Innovation

CARV is revolutionizing data privacy and monetization by giving users full control over their data while offering rewarding opportunities through gaming and AI integration. CARV allows users to decide which data they want to share, earning rewards while ensuring strict privacy protection. With its innovative protocol, users have the power to manage, control, and monetize their data. Beyond data monetization, CARV also integrates gaming, as seen with its Banana tap-to-earn mini-game, where users can accumulate CARV tokens and other rewards by completing tasks and enjoying a seamless cross-platform experience.

Strategic Growth, Tokenomics, and Future Vision

CARV has attracted significant funding, raising $50 million from top investors like IOSG Venture, Tribe Capital, Vertex Ventures, Animoca Brands, OKX Ventures, HashKey Capital, and Fenbushi Capital. Its community has grown rapidly, boasting nearly 1 million followers on Twitter and an active Telegram group. CARV recently collaborated with Binance Web3 Wallet, launching an airdrop event with a prize pool of 1 million CARV tokens and $30,000 USDT, further boosting its market presence.

The CARV token serves multiple roles within the ecosystem, such as staking rewards, platform governance, and incentive programs for active users and node operators. Its tokenomics reflect a strategic distribution model, with 50% allocated to the community, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent CARV prize pool will be up for grabs from October 10th, 2024, at 8:00 to October 20th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world’s most secure crypto exchanges . Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Account , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About CARV

Previously a highly popular node-selling project, with token issuance on the 10th, creating the largest modular data layer.



