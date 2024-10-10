Dallas, TX, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate National Pulled Pork Day with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, where pulled pork is a way of life.

On Saturday, October 12th, barbecue lovers across the country can enjoy National Pulled Pork Day with Dickey’s famous Pulled Pork Sandwich for only $2.99*. This classic sandwich features pulled pork that is slow-smoked over hickory wood for 12 hours, then finished with Dickey’s original barbecue sauce, crispy onion and pickle slices and served on a toasted brioche bun. The Texas style barbecue brand has been smoking up the best pulled pork for decades with their “grab, squish, and tickle” technique.

“Dickey’s serves the best pulled pork sandwiches by starting with perfectly juicy pork that is smoked so tender, you can easily grab it, squish it and tickle it apart,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re delighted to treat our guests this Saturday for National Pulled Pork Day with a great deal on dickeys.com.”



*This delicious barbecue offer is available ONLINE only all day on October 12th with a limit of one $2.99 pulled pork sandwich per guest transaction.

“Our legendary pulled pork has been a barbecue staple in my family since 1941,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We’re happy to continue the tradition of offering our guests a great deal on our signature pulled pork sandwich.”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com

Attachment