Fitness World Canada Announces Long-Term Partnership that Brings Free Fitness Classes to BC Senior Residents

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Fitness World and Retirement Concepts Senior Living announced their first long-term partnership that brings free fitness classes year-long to senior residents across Vancouver. Following the overwhelming success of their initial pilot program in April 2024, the partnership is now expanding to four Retirement Concept locations across Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland starting this month, October 2024.



This long-term partnership will provide free fitness classes every quarter across four Retirement Concepts facilities: Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in Surrey, Langley Seniors Village, White Rock Seniors Village, and Maple Ridge Seniors Village. Each 30-minute class focuses on low-impact, seated movements, with modifications to accommodate residents of varying mobility levels. The exercises emphasize light stretching and mobility to ensure seniors have access to a broad range of physical activities.

According to a report released by Statistics Canada , the life expectancy of Canadians is around 81 years, with heart disease remaining one of the leading causes of death . Regular physical activity plays a critical role in not only extending life expectancy but also enhancing the quality of those later years. Staying active is essential at every age, but it becomes even more crucial in later life to maintain strength, mobility, and independence . Without regular movement, the body slowly loses muscle mass, stamina, and overall functionality. Exercise strengthens the heart and preserves the ability to engage in meaningful activities. This program is instrumental in creating accessible fitness opportunities for communities faced with barriers to essential daily movement – including seniors. Research from the Journal of Aging Research highlights regular physical activity is associated with an increase in life expectancy ranging from 0.4 to 6.9 years.

The program diversifies the seniors’ routines by bringing Fitness World’s licensed trainers in to incorporate new moves and share valuable education with the residents that help build skills and develop knowledge that they can apply to their ongoing routines. This expert guidance ensures that each participant can engage with the exercises at their own pace, while still learning new techniques and gaining confidence in their abilities.

“This partnership between Fitness World and Retirement Concepts is a great match. Our seniors love the Fitness World trainers, especially the energy they bring to their classes,” said Laura Shanahan, Regional Sales Manager for Retirement Concepts. “This partnership is an excellent way for us to show that we provide much more than just housing for seniors. We take great pride in providing quality care, food, friendships, and recreational opportunities that are healthy and most of all — fun. The Fitness World team brings fun in spaces, and everyone, including seniors, staff, and families, appreciates their energy and enthusiasm. We look forward to a continued relationship with the Fitness World team.”

All classes are held at the senior facilities to meet residents where they are, both in terms of their skillset and physical location. By bringing fitness classes directly to the Retirement Concepts Senior Living facilities, Fitness World reduces barriers to access and ensures that as many seniors as possible can participate.

“We believe that fitness should be accessible to all, and having access to fitness is a fundamental need for all individuals. By partnering with community partners like Retirement Concepts, we are able to bring essential access and applicable fitness programming directly to underserved senior populations across Vancouver,” shares Chris Smith, President and CEO of Fitness World. “No matter your age or potential limitations, regular movement and mobility is essential for all. We hope that these community programs encourage our Lower Mainland communities to prioritize their health and wellness so that their bodies continue to remain strong as we age.”

This partnership marks the first program in Fitness World’s Active Community Initiative that has evolved from a successful pilot program. While this first program is directed towards senior communities with an emphasis on embracing a long play span and improving the quality of life for our senior communities, Fitness World is committed to expanding this model to reach more underserved communities across Vancouver in the future.

About Fitness World Canada:

Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym with 17 locations across the Lower Mainland. Committed to helping people reach their fitness goals, Fitness World offers inclusive spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, personalized programs, and numerous amenities starting at just $9.99 bi-weekly. Visit fitnessworld.ca for more information.

About Retirement Concepts:

Retirement Concepts proudly provides superior senior care, including Independent Living, Assisted Living and Complex Care options to 22 communities across British Columbia, Alberta and Québec. Its care teams pride themselves on delivering so much more than just housing. They excel at offering comfort, safety, and quality care with a focus on recreation, food and friendships. The vibrant and friendly communities provide seniors with a safe, fun and loving place to call home. Whether seniors want to maintain their independence but gain the comfort and security of 24-hour staff and carefree living, or they’re looking for a retirement community that can provide 24-hour professional assistance, Retirement Concepts has it. Many of Retirement Concepts’ long-term care retirement communities offer several levels of support through a campus of care, all under one roof. This ensures that each home grows with individual needs and reduces the possibility of having to move away from the staff and friends that residents will come to love.