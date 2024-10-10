Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Global Business Analysis Report 2024-2030: Contactless Check-in, Property Management Systems, Digital Key Solutions, Central Reservation Systems Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hotel and Hospitality Management Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hotel and Hospitality Management Software was estimated at US$4.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Hotel and hospitality management software has become an essential tool for the modern hospitality industry, but why is it so critical for streamlining operations and delivering exceptional guest experiences? Hotel management software helps automate and manage various operational tasks, including bookings, check-ins, payments, housekeeping, customer relationship management (CRM), and more. It centralizes all activities into a single platform, allowing hotel operators to manage daily operations efficiently and effectively.





Several factors are driving the growth of the hotel and hospitality management software market, including the increasing demand for personalized guest experiences, the rise of digital transformation in the hospitality industry, and the need for operational efficiency in a competitive market. One of the key drivers is the shift in guest expectations, as travelers increasingly seek personalized and seamless experiences throughout their stay. Hotel management software enables hotels to offer tailored services, such as personalized room amenities or targeted promotions based on guest preferences, helping businesses meet these evolving expectations.



The adoption of cloud-based solutions is another significant factor contributing to market growth. Cloud-based hotel management software offers flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for hotels of all sizes. It allows hotels to manage operations remotely, ensuring business continuity and streamlined communication, even for properties with multiple locations. Cloud-based systems also reduce the need for expensive on-site hardware and IT maintenance, lowering costs and allowing hotels to focus on core operations.



The increasing emphasis on data-driven decision-making is also driving demand for advanced hotel management software. With access to real-time data analytics and reporting tools, hoteliers can gain insights into guest behavior, occupancy trends, and financial performance. This data enables hotels to make informed decisions regarding pricing, staffing, and marketing strategies, ultimately improving profitability and operational efficiency.



The growth of online travel agencies (OTAs) and third-party booking platforms has further highlighted the need for integrated software solutions. Hotels must manage multiple booking channels, ensuring that room availability, pricing, and reservations are synchronized across all platforms. Channel management integration in hotel management software ensures that bookings are automatically updated, preventing issues such as overbooking and optimizing occupancy rates.



The rising focus on sustainability and resource efficiency in the hospitality industry is also influencing the adoption of modern hotel management software. Many solutions now include features that help hotels manage energy consumption, reduce waste, and streamline housekeeping efforts. For example, smart room technology integrated with the management system can adjust lighting and temperature based on occupancy, reducing energy use while maintaining guest comfort. Sustainability efforts not only reduce operating costs but also appeal to environmentally conscious travelers.



Finally, the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated the need for contactless services and digital solutions in the hospitality industry. Hotels are increasingly adopting contactless check-in and check-out processes, mobile room keys, and digital payments to enhance safety and convenience for guests. Hotel management software that supports these features has become essential for meeting health and safety guidelines while delivering a modern, frictionless experience.



With the increasing demand for personalized service, advancements in cloud technology, and the push for more efficient, data-driven operations, the hotel and hospitality management software market is set for significant growth. As hotels continue to prioritize guest satisfaction and operational excellence, management software will remain a critical tool in delivering the seamless, memorable experiences that drive success in the competitive hospitality industry.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$3.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The SaaS-based Deployment segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $1.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.0% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Delta Software, eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd., Infor, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Hotel and Hospitality Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expansion of the Global Hospitality Industry Spurs Adoption of Advanced Management Software

Technological Advancements in Mobile Apps and Guest Management Systems Propel Innovation in Hospitality Software

Growth in Use of Property Management Systems (PMS) and Central Reservation Systems (CRS) Expands Opportunities

Technological Integration for Contactless Check-in and Digital Key Solutions Expands Market Potential

Role of Hotel Software in Supporting Loyalty Programs and Personalized Guest Services Strengthens Market Demand

Technological Advancements in AI-powered Guest Communication and Chatbots Drive Market Innovation

Growth in Use of Software for Event Management and Conference Bookings Expands Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)

Delta Software

eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd.

Infor

innRoad

Intertec Systems LLC

IRiS Software Systems Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Protel hotelsoftware GmbH

Sabre Corporation

Trawex Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjtg21

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment