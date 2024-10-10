Australia Data Center Rack Industry Research 2023-2029

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Data Center Rack Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Australia Data Center Rack Market was valued at USD 614 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period.







The market for data center racks is driven by the rapid growth in data center construction, spurred by increasing demand for cloud services, big data analytics, and edge computing. As organizations expand their digital infrastructure to support these trends, the need for efficient and scalable rack solutions has intensified. Key players in the market focus on innovation in design, materials, and cooling technologies to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of data centers globally.

A prominent trend in the Australia Data Center Rack market is the shift toward high-density rack configurations. As organizations seek to optimize space and improve efficiency within their data centers, there is a growing demand for racks that can accommodate more servers and equipment in a smaller footprint. High-density racks are designed to hold a greater number of servers per unit of space, allowing data centers to maximize their computing power without expanding their physical footprint.

This trend is driven by several factors. First, the increasing adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI has led to a surge in demand for data processing and storage capacity. To meet these demands, data centers are looking to pack more computing power into existing spaces, leading to the need for high-density racks. Additionally, as real estate costs continue to rise, especially in urban areas, the ability to make the most of available space becomes even more critical.

High-density racks are also advantageous in terms of energy efficiency. By consolidating equipment into fewer racks, data centers can streamline their cooling and power distribution systems, reducing energy consumption and operational costs. This aligns with the broader industry trend toward sustainability and energy efficiency, which is particularly relevant in Australia, where energy costs are high, and there is a strong focus on reducing carbon emissions.

The shift toward high-density configurations presents challenges as well. The increased concentration of equipment in high-density racks generates more heat, requiring advanced cooling solutions to prevent overheating and ensure reliable operation. This has spurred innovation in rack design, with manufacturers developing racks that optimize airflow and support liquid cooling systems, which are becoming



Segmental Insights

Large Data Centers Dominance

Market Share : Large data centers held the largest market share in 2023.

: Large data centers held the largest market share in 2023. Driving Factors : Cloud Computing Growth : The rapid expansion of cloud computing and digital transformation across industries has increased the demand for extensive data center infrastructure. Key Players : Major cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud have established significant operations in Australia, necessitating high-density and scalable rack solutions.

: Technological Demands : Big Data and AI : The increasing reliance on big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) requires substantial computational power and storage capacity, best supported by large data centers. Workload Management : Large data centers are designed to handle high workloads, enabling rapid processing and analysis of massive datasets for informed business decisions.

: Client Base : Large enterprises and telecommunications companies require significant data center capacity to manage their IT infrastructure, leading to heavy investments in large data centers.

: Large enterprises and telecommunications companies require significant data center capacity to manage their IT infrastructure, leading to heavy investments in large data centers. Edge Computing Influence: The trend towards edge computing, which processes data closer to its source, also reinforces the demand for large data centers for centralized processing and storage.

Regional Insights

New South Wales (NSW) Market Leadership

Market Share : New South Wales held the largest market share in 2023.

: New South Wales held the largest market share in 2023. Strategic Location : Sydney's Role : As the capital city, Sydney serves as a major financial and technological hub, attracting data center operators and cloud service providers. Infrastructure : The city’s established infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity and access to major international data networks, makes it attractive for data center investment.

: Economic Factors : Business Environment : Robust economic growth and a large concentration of corporate headquarters, financial institutions, and technology companies in Sydney drive demand for data center services. Supportive Policies : NSW offers a favorable regulatory environment with government incentives for data center development, along with a stable power grid and access to renewable energy sources.

: International Connectivity : Sydney's status as a major international gateway enhances its dominance in the data center market, facilitating connectivity to Asia-Pacific markets.

: Sydney's status as a major international gateway enhances its dominance in the data center market, facilitating connectivity to Asia-Pacific markets. Technological Expansion: The ongoing growth of cloud computing, big data analytics, and edge computing technologies in NSW further fuels the demand for modern and scalable data center infrastructure.

Report Scope:

Key Market Players in Australia's Data Center Rack Include

Schneider Electric SE

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Siemens AG

Intel Corporation

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Rackspace Technology

Australia Data Center Rack Market, By Rack Type:

Cabinets/Enclosed Racks

Open Frame Racks

Australia Data Center Rack Market, By Data Center Size:

Small & Mid-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Australia Data Center Rack Market, By Rack Height:

Below 40U

41U up to 50U

Above 51U

Australia Data Center Rack Market, By Industry:

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Others

Australia Data Center Rack Market, By Region:

New South Wales

Northern Territory

Queensland

South Australia

Tasmania

Victoria & Western Australia

