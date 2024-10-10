DEADLINE ALERT for COIN, NFE, DPZ: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)

Class Period: April 14, 2021 – July 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) In 2020, after investigation, the FCA had deemed efforts by CBPL to prevent criminals from using its platform, to be inadequate; (2) as a result, the FCA reached an agreement with CBPL, which put requirements in place that were designed to prevent high risk customers from using CBPL’s platform; (3) CBPL then breached that agreement, which resulted in 13,416 high risk individuals receiving services; (4) the foregoing resulted in an undisclosed heightened regulatory risk; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE)

Class Period: February 29, 2024 – August 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) New Fortress’ Fast LNG projects failed to meet the Company’s publicly stated progress, specifically that its FLNG 1 would be in service by March 2024; (2) Even following the announcement that these delays were costing the Company upwards of $150 million per quarter, Defendants were still touting the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)

Class Period: December 7, 2023 – July 17, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DPE, the Company’s largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; (2) as a result, Domino’s was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth; (3) accordingly, Domino’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

