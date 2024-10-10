October 10th, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

VINCENT GELLE APPOINTED DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES, RCI BANQUE'S COMMERCIAL BRAND

Mobilize Financial Services announces the appointment of Vincent Gellé as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective October 4 th.

This appointment is part of the new organization sought by Martin Thomas to ensure that Mobilize Financial Services, the financial arm of the Renault Group brands, meets the challenges of the sector and strengthens its position as market leader.

Martin Thomas, CEO, Mobilize Financial Services: “Mobilize Financial Services is giving itself the means to write a new chapter in its development in a particularly demanding context. I'm delighted that Vincent Gellé, who has worked his way up through the Group in a variety of positions both in France and internationally, can continue to bring us his expertise in this new role.”





Born in 1978, Vincent Gellé graduated from ESSEC business school in 2000. He joined RCI Banque in 2001, holding a number of financial and commercial positions in France and abroad.

He began his career in the UK in 2001 with Renault Financial Services, before joining RCI Banque's head office in 2005 as Financial Controller. From 2008, Vincent Gellé successively held the positions of Administrative and Financial Director in South Korea, then Group Performance Control Director. In 2016, he continued his career in Japan with Nissan's Finance Department, then in Russia as Sales & Martketing Director of RN Bank.

He then joined Mobilize Financial Services headquarters in France, where he has held the role of VP, Accounting and Group Performance Control since August 2023. He is a member of the RCI Banque Executive Committee.





Analysts and Investors

Financial communication

+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74

contact_investor@rcibanque.com

About Mobilize Financial Services

Attentive to the needs of all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services, a subsidiary of Renault Group, creates innovative financial services to build sustainable mobility for all. Mobilize Financial Services, which began operations nearly 100 years ago, is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for customers and networks of Renault Group, and also for the brands Nissan and Mitsubishi in several countries.

With operations in 35 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, Mobilize Financial Services financed more than 1,2 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2023 and sold 3,9 million services. At the end of June 2024, average earning assets stood at 54,9 billion euros of financing and pre-tax earnings at 553 million euros.

Since 2012, the Group has deployed a deposit-taking business in several countries. At the end of June 2024, net deposits amounted to 29,4 billion euros, or 50 % of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

