Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Sectors Propel Lactic Acid Industry Growth to USD 7,826.3 million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Lactic Acid Market is projected to Reach USD 7,826.3 million by 2034, exhibiting a strong 8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. As a key industrial compound, lactic acid plays a crucial role in producing various small and large molecules. It is derived through glucose breakdown and oxidation, and can be produced both naturally and synthetically.



Lactic acid, naturally produced through bacterial fermentation, primarily involves bacteria like Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Pediococcus. It is also present in the human body, where it is derived from glycogen in muscle cells to support energy production during low oxygen availability.

Chemically, lactic acid is synthesized through the hydrolysis of lactonitrile. It has wide applications in the food industry, helping to regulate microflora and act as a food preservative. Lactic acid is naturally present in fermented foods such as cheese, soy sauce, and pickled vegetables.

Beyond food, lactic acid has important uses in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Lactic acid polymers are utilized as biodegradable and biocompatible materials in packaging and labeling, as well as in the production of sutures, drugs, and prosthetic devices.

Lactic Acid Market Value from 2024 to 2034

The global lactic acid market is expected to reach USD 3,625.1 million by 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 7,826.3 million by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Global Lactic Acid Market: Key Drivers and Challenges

The growing demand for lactic acid across various industries is a major factor driving market growth. Its versatile properties make it essential in different food segments. In meat, poultry, and fish products, lactic acid extends shelf life and prevents pathogenic bacteria growth. It also helps preserve pickled vegetables and salad dressings, enhancing their safety and preventing spoilage. In dairy products like yogurt, lactic acid is responsible for the creamy texture and savory flavor, as it forms through the breakdown of milk sugars by specific bacteria.

The food industry's broad use of lactic acid significantly contributes to market expansion. In cosmetics, its antimicrobial and moisturizing properties are gaining popularity, offering a revitalizing effect on the skin.

Outside the food industry, lactic acid is also used in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and textiles, supporting industrial applications and driving market demand.

However, one of the challenges for the lactic acid market is the fermentation process, which requires technological optimization and purification. The biotechnological production process demands nutrient optimization, resulting in high manufacturing costs, which may limit market growth.

“The lactic acid market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand in food and beverage applications, biodegradable plastics, and personal care products. As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, the versatility of lactic acid positions it as a key player in various industries. Future trends suggest continued innovation and expansion, particularly in sustainable practices and product development,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The USA 4.5% India 8.1% China 5.8% Germany 6.3% Japan 7.2%

Key Industry Highlights

Advanced Fermentation Techniques Boost Efficiency

Companies like Galactic use advanced bioreactors and genetically engineered microorganisms (ABGEM) to lower costs and improve production quality.

Continuous fermentation increases yields, reduces waste, and lowers energy consumption, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.

Corbion expands feedstock options beyond sugar, reducing environmental impact and meeting demand for natural preservatives and biodegradable materials.



Rising Demand for Biodegradable Packaging

Lactic acid-based biodegradable packaging is growing due to consumer preference for eco-friendly alternatives to plastics.

NatureWorks produces Ingeo PLA, a biodegradable plastic used in food packaging, reducing landfill pollution.

Companies focus on lowering environmental footprints, aligning with anti-plastic campaigns and consumer expectations.



Innovative Medical Applications of Lactic Acid

Lactic acid is used in medical devices like biodegradable sutures and drug delivery systems.

Companies like Purac and Corbion develop implants and tissue engineering materials, addressing the rising need for advanced drug delivery methods and chronic condition treatments.

Browse Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lactic-acid-market



Competition Outlook

The lactic acid industry is highly competitive, pushing key players to implement strategic operations to expand their market reach. Leading companies like Corbion, Cargill, and Galactic maintain their dominance through innovation and sustainable differentiation.

For instance,

In 2024, Paula's Choice Brand introduced a liquid exfoliator featuring 6% Mandelic Acid and 2% Lactic Acid, designed for radiant, smooth skin by combining aggressive yet gentle AHA exfoliation.

AmLactin, a dermatologist-recommended brand, has partnered with USA Skater Amber Glenn for the #IAmLactinReady campaign, where Glenn will share her journey with AmLactin products in managing Keratosis Pilaris throughout the year.

Leading Brands

Corbion

Galactic

JIAAN BIOTECH

Foodchem International Corporation

Ennoreindia Chemical

Haihang Industry

Anmol Chemicals

Simon Pharma Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd.

Unitika

Others

Key Segments of the Report

By Raw Material:

As per raw material, the industry has been categorized into Corn, Sugarcane, Cassava, and other crops.

By Application:

This segment is further categorized into Polylactic Acid (PLA) (Biodegradable Polymers, and Medical Devices), Food & Beverages (Meat, Poultry, and Fish, Beverages, Confectionery and Bakery, Fruits and Vegetables, and Dairy), Pharmaceuticals (Drug Formulations, and Topical Applications), Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Other Applications.

By Form:

As per form, the industry has been categorized into Dry and Liquid.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Spanish Translation

Se prevé que el mercado mundial de ácido láctico alcance los USD 7.826,3 millones para 2034, con una fuerte CAGR del 8% de 2024 a 2034. Como compuesto industrial clave, el ácido láctico desempeña un papel crucial en la producción de varias moléculas pequeñas y grandes. Se deriva a través de la descomposición y oxidación de la glucosa, y se puede producir tanto de forma natural como sintética.

El ácido láctico, producido naturalmente a través de la fermentación bacteriana, involucra principalmente bacterias como Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium y Pediococcus. También está presente en el cuerpo humano, donde se deriva del glucógeno de las células musculares para apoyar la producción de energía durante la baja disponibilidad de oxígeno.

Químicamente, el ácido láctico se sintetiza a través de la hidrólisis del lactonitrilo. Tiene amplias aplicaciones en la industria alimentaria, ayudando a regular la microflora y actuando como conservante de alimentos. El ácido láctico está presente de forma natural en alimentos fermentados como el queso, la salsa de soja y las verduras en escabeche.

Más allá de los alimentos, el ácido láctico tiene importantes usos en la industria farmacéutica y química. Los polímeros de ácido láctico se utilizan como materiales biodegradables y biocompatibles en envases y etiquetados, así como en la producción de suturas, fármacos y dispositivos protésicos.

Valor de mercado del ácido láctico de 2024 a 2034

Se espera que el mercado mundial de ácido láctico alcance los USD 3.625,1 millones para 2024 y se prevé que crezca a USD 7.826,3 millones para 2034, lo que representa una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 8,0% durante el período de pronóstico de 2024 a 2034.

Mercado global de ácido láctico: impulsores clave y desafíos

La creciente demanda de ácido láctico en diversas industrias es un factor importante que impulsa el crecimiento del mercado. Sus propiedades versátiles lo hacen esencial en diferentes segmentos de alimentos. En los productos cárnicos, avícolas y pesqueros, el ácido láctico prolonga la vida útil y evita el crecimiento de bacterias patógenas. También ayuda a conservar las verduras en escabeche y los aderezos para ensaladas, mejorando su seguridad y evitando su deterioro. En los productos lácteos como el yogur, el ácido láctico es responsable de la textura cremosa y el sabor sabroso, ya que se forma a través de la descomposición de los azúcares de la leche por bacterias específicas.

El amplio uso del ácido láctico por parte de la industria alimentaria contribuye significativamente a la expansión del mercado. En cosmética, sus propiedades antimicrobianas e hidratantes están ganando popularidad, ofreciendo un efecto revitalizante en la piel.

Fuera de la industria alimentaria, el ácido láctico también se utiliza en productos farmacéuticos, químicos y textiles, apoyando aplicaciones industriales e impulsando la demanda del mercado.

Sin embargo, uno de los desafíos para el mercado del ácido láctico es el proceso de fermentación, que requiere optimización tecnológica y purificación. El proceso de producción biotecnológico exige la optimización de nutrientes, lo que resulta en altos costos de fabricación, lo que puede limitar el crecimiento del mercado.

Aspectos destacados clave de la industria

Las técnicas avanzadas de fermentación aumentan la eficiencia

 Empresas como Galactic utilizan biorreactores avanzados y microorganismos genéticamente modificados (ABGEM) para reducir costos y mejorar la calidad de la producción.

 La fermentación continua aumenta los rendimientos, reduce los residuos y reduce el consumo de energía, lo que atrae a los consumidores con conciencia ecológica.

 Corbion amplía las opciones de materias primas más allá del azúcar, reduciendo el impacto ambiental y satisfaciendo la demanda de conservantes naturales y materiales biodegradables.

Aumento de la demanda de envases biodegradables

 Los envases biodegradables a base de ácido láctico están creciendo debido a la preferencia de los consumidores por alternativas ecológicas a los plásticos.

 NatureWorks produce Ingeo PLA, un plástico biodegradable utilizado en el envasado de alimentos, lo que reduce la contaminación de los vertederos.

 Las empresas se centran en reducir la huella medioambiental, alineándose con las campañas antiplástico y las expectativas de los consumidores.

Aplicaciones médicas innovadoras del ácido láctico

 El ácido láctico se utiliza en dispositivos médicos como suturas biodegradables y sistemas de administración de medicamentos.

 Empresas como Purac y Corbion desarrollan implantes y materiales de ingeniería de tejidos, abordando la creciente necesidad de métodos avanzados de administración de fármacos y tratamientos para enfermedades crónicas.

"El mercado del ácido láctico está experimentando un crecimiento significativo, impulsado por la creciente demanda en aplicaciones de alimentos y bebidas, plásticos biodegradables y productos de cuidado personal. A medida que los consumidores se vuelven más conscientes de la salud y del medio ambiente, la versatilidad del ácido láctico lo posiciona como un actor clave en diversas industrias. Las tendencias futuras sugieren una innovación y expansión continuas, particularmente en prácticas sostenibles y desarrollo de productos". dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio cliente de Future Market Insights.

Perspectivas de la competencia

La industria del ácido láctico es altamente competitiva, lo que empuja a los actores clave a implementar operaciones estratégicas para expandir su alcance en el mercado. Empresas líderes como Corbion, Cargill y Galactic mantienen su dominio a través de la innovación y la diferenciación sostenible.

Por ejemplo,

 En 2024, Paula's Choice Brand presentó un exfoliante líquido con un 6% de ácido mandélico y un 2% de ácido láctico, diseñado para una piel radiante y suave mediante la combinación de una exfoliación AHA agresiva pero suave.

 AmLactin, una marca recomendada por dermatólogos, se ha asociado con la patinadora estadounidense Amber Glenn para la campaña de #IAmLactinReady, donde Glenn compartirá su viaje con los productos AmLactin en el manejo de la queratosis pilaris durante todo el año.

Marcas líderes

Corbion

Galáctico

JIAAN BIOTECH

Corporación Internacional Foodchem

Ennoreindia Química

Industria de Haihang

Productos químicos Anmol

Simon Pharma Limited

Cargill, Corporación

Henan Jindan Tecnología de ácido láctico Co., Ltd.

Unitika

Otros

Segmentos clave del informe

Por materia prima:

En cuanto a la materia prima, la industria se ha clasificado en maíz, caña de azúcar, yuca y otros cultivos.

Por aplicación:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en ácido poliláctico (PLA) (polímeros biodegradables y dispositivos médicos), alimentos y bebidas (carne, aves y pescado, bebidas, confitería y panadería, frutas y verduras, y lácteos), productos farmacéuticos (formulaciones de medicamentos y aplicaciones tópicas), cosméticos y cuidado personal, y otras aplicaciones.

Por formulario:

Según el formulario, la industria se ha clasificado en seca y líquida.

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa Occidental, Europa del Este, Balcanes y Bálticos, Rusia y Bielorrusia, Asia Central, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional y el Pacífico, y Oriente Medio y África.

About Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The Global Folic Acid market is poised to reach a value of USD 627.5 million in 2024, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach USD 1,233.2 million by the year 2034.

The global glutamic acid market is expected to accumulate a market value of USD 10,160.6 million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of USD 15,787.8 million by registering a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global feed amino acids market size is set to reach USD 7.81 billion in 2023. Overall sales of feed amino acids are likely to surge at 5.5% CAGR, taking the forecasted market valuation to USD 13.34 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for organic acid is forecast to increase at a steady CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, with the organic acid market size reaching USD 18.8 Billion by 2032.

At a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2032, the global salicylic acid market is forecast to grow from an anticipated 2022 valuation of $417.8 Million to a 2032 valuation of USD 814.2 Million.

The citric acid market seems to be on a steady pace of 3.70% CAGR over the next decade. The analysis predicts the value to be worth around USD 172.7 million in 2024, crossing USD 248.6 million by 2034.

The stearic acid market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, up from USD 33 Billion in 2021 to reach a valuation of USD 50 Billion by 2026.

The global ascorbic acid market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the estimated time frame (2022 to 2032). The value of the market is predicted to surge from USD 176.8 Million in 2022 to USD 321.5 Million in 2032.

The overall sales of ferulic acid are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.74% between 2022 and 2032, totalling around USD 130.1 Million by the end of 2032.

The global ursolic acid market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.6 Million in 2022, and is expected to cross USD 13.2 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:



Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube