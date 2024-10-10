Umicore -Transparency notifications by BlackRock, Inc.

Transparency notifications by

BlackRock, Inc.





In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Umicore was recently notified:

By BlackRock, Inc. that as a result of the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners there has been a change to BlackRock’s group Structure. Upon the close of the transaction BlackRock, Inc. was renamed BlackRock Finance, Inc. and a NewCo became the publicly listed company with the name BlackRock, Inc.

By BlackRock, Inc. that it has successively crossed the legal threshold of 3% for the direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments, downwards on 2 October 2024, and then upwards on 3 October 2024.

The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of BlackRock, Inc. now stands at 3.12%.





Summary of the moves:

BlackRock, Inc.

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 1 October 2024 3 October 2024 2.68 % 0.48 % 3.16 % 2 October 2024 4 October 2024 2.52 % 0.46 % 2.98 % 3 October 2024 8 October 2024 2.66 % 0.46 % 3.12 %





Notifications from BlackRock, Inc.:

The most recent notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 8 October 2024

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 3 October 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 3%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The previous recent notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 4 October 2024

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 2 October 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 3%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The previous notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 3 October 2024

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 1 October 2024

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .





