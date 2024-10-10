Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Industry Outlook, 2024-2030 - Increasing Demand for One-Stop-Shop CDMOs and Growing FDIs in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO market size is expected to reach USD 33.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

The market's growth is primarily attributed to factors such as increasing demand for nucleic acid therapeutics, advancements in nucleic acid technologies, and rising FDA approvals of nucleic acid therapeutics, propelling the need for cost-effective contract development and manufacturing services.







Growing investment and interest in gene therapy research and development by biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and academic institutions are driving the demand for CDMO services. CDMOs have played a crucial role in gene therapy manufacturing. For instance, Catalent has taken on the primary role as the commercial manufacturing partner for Sarepta Therapeutics in their efforts to advance gene therapy solutions.



The success of mRNA vaccines in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has showcased the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics, stimulating further research and investment in this field. For instance, in March 2022, Sanofi announced that it plans to allocate USD 1.02 billion (935 million euros) for the development of messenger RNA vaccines in France over the coming years. Sanofi intends to allocate this investment until 2026 as a part of a 2-billion-euro global investment initiative unveiled in June 2021. This initiative is designed to expedite the company's mRNA strategy. Such increased funding scenarios drive market growth.



Furthermore, increasing incidences of CDMO acquisitions and partnerships are expected to accelerate the market growth for nucleic acid therapeutics CDMO in the coming years. For instance, in May 2022, eureKARE initiated a merger worth USD 160.98 million (€150 million) to create a cell & gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).



The company has established eureKING, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), with the aim of merging three European Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) into a unified entity. In another instance, in April 2022, Fujifilm broadened its Advanced Therapies Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) portfolio by acquiring a specialized cell therapy manufacturing facility from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. located in California. Such initiatives are expected to boost market growth.



Report Highlights

The RNA-based therapies segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. RNA-based therapies, mainly mRNA, offer versatility in addressing various diseases. They can be designed to produce a variety of therapeutic proteins, making them applicable to diverse therapeutic areas.

The gene therapy segment is expected to show significant market growth in the coming years. This is attributed to the clinical success of gene therapies, which have helped in expanding indications of gene therapies.

In 2023, the manufacturing services segment dominated the market, accounting for over 38.37% of the total revenue share. Key factors contributing to segment growth include complex manufacturing processes, scale-up & production challenges, and cost efficiency.

The biotechnology companies held a major revenue share of over 58% in 2023 due to substantial investments in the research and development of innovative therapies.

North America held the largest revenue share of 40.24% in the nucleic acid therapeutic CDMO market in 2023. Substantial investments and funding support, strong academic and research institutions, and global expansion of CDMOs drive regional growth.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Incidence of Genetic Disorders Across the Globe

3.2.1.2. Robust Expansion of the Genomics Research Sector and Strong Traction Gained by Custom Oligonucleotides

3.2.1.3. Increasing Demand for One-Stop-Shop CDMOs and Growing Foreign Direct Investments in Nucleic Acid Therapeutics

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited Outsourcing by Big Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

3.2.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Framework

3.3. Clinical Trials Volume Analysis, 2023

3.3.1. Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Region (2023)

3.3.2. Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Phase (2023)

3.3.3. Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Study Design (2023)

3.3.4. Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Key Therapeutic Area (2023)

3.4. Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market: Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Gene Therapy

4.5. RNA-based Therapies

Chapter 5. Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Service, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Process Development and Optimization

5.5. Manufacturing Services

5.6. Analytical and Quality Control Services

Chapter 6. Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.5. Government & Academic Research Institutes

6.6. Biotech Companies

Chapter 7. Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market Size & Trend Analysis, Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Rare Diseases

7.5. Genetic Disorders

7.6. Infectious Diseases

7.7. Others

Chapter 8. Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Dashboard

8.2. Global Regional Market Snapshot

8.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

8.4. North America

8.5. Europe

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.7. Latin America

8.8. MEA

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Participant Categorization

9.1.1. Market Leaders

9.1.2. Emerging Players

9.2. Competitive Market share, by Industry (2023)

9.3. Competition Mapping by Service Type (2023)

9.4. Service Heat Map Analysis (a comparative analysis of the players together)

9.5. Company Profiles

9.5.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.5.2. Curia Global, Inc.

9.5.3. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

9.5.4. Danaher Corporation

9.5.5. KNC Laboratories Co. Ltd.

9.5.6. LGC Limited

9.5.7. Merck KGaA

9.5.8. WuXi AppTec

9.5.9. BIOSPRING

9.5.10. Exothera

