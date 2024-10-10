New York, USA, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Antiemetics Drugs Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The need for antiemetic drugs, which help prevent or relieve nausea and vomiting, is growing for several reasons. A key factor is the rising incidence of conditions and treatments that cause these symptoms, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, gastroenteritis, gastroparesis, irritable bowel syndrome, and some surgical procedures.

DelveInsight’s Antiemetics Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading antiemetics drugs companies’ market shares, challenges, antiemetics drugs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market antiemetics drugs companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Antiemetics Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global antiemetics drugs market during the forecast period.

In the drug type segment of the antiemetics drugs market, serotonin-receptor antagonists had a significant revenue share in the antiemetics drugs market in 2023.

Notable antiemetics drugs companies such as Pfizer Inc., GSK plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla, Merck & Co., Inc., Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD., Viatris Inc., Baxter, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Novartis AG, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sanofi, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Lilly, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Acacia Pharma Group Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and several others, are currently operating in the antiemetics drugs market.

In October 2023, Astellas Pharma Inc. showcased research results at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023, including an abstract examining the impacts of antiemetic drugs on gastric ulceration and the frequency of vomiting in ferrets.

Antiemetics Drugs Overview

Antiemetic drugs are medications used to prevent or alleviate nausea and vomiting, which are common symptoms associated with various conditions, including motion sickness, chemotherapy, and postoperative recovery. These drugs work through different mechanisms to target the pathways in the brain and gastrointestinal tract that trigger the vomiting reflex. Some common classes of antiemetics include 5-HT3 receptor antagonists, such as ondansetron, which block serotonin receptors involved in the emetic pathway; dopamine antagonists, such as metoclopramide, which block dopamine receptors that can induce nausea; and antihistamines, such as meclizine, which are effective in treating motion sickness by counteracting the effects of histamine in the vestibular system.

Antiemetics are typically chosen based on the underlying cause of nausea and vomiting, as well as the patient’s specific needs and tolerability. For instance, patients undergoing chemotherapy might benefit from a combination of antiemetics to manage treatment-induced nausea effectively. While generally well-tolerated, antiemetics can have side effects, including drowsiness, dizziness, and constipation, depending on the drug class. Healthcare providers must tailor antiemetic therapy to each patient’s situation to maximize efficacy and minimize adverse effects.





Antiemetics Drugs Market Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the antiemetics drug market compared to other regions. This is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer, with numerous malignancies occurring in the area. The presence of major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer Inc. and GSK plc also plays a role in boosting the region's revenue share. Moreover, the increasing number of antiemetic drug approvals is expected to further enhance market growth.

For example, a May 2022 article from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research notes that Ondansetron, a 5-HT3 antagonist approved in Canada, is used to prevent nausea and vomiting related to postoperative procedures and chemotherapy. Ondansetron is also used off-label for nausea during pregnancy and hyperemesis gravidarum, and during cesarean sections. These factors are contributing to the expansion of the antiemetics drug market in North America. Consequently, the rising cancer rates and approval activities are anticipated to drive the overall growth of the antiemetics drug market in the region throughout the forecast period.

Antiemetics Drugs Market Dynamics

The antiemetics drugs market is a dynamic sector within the pharmaceutical industry, characterized by a mix of growth drivers and evolving trends. One significant factor contributing to the growth of this market is the increasing prevalence of conditions associated with nausea and vomiting, such as chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV), motion sickness, and post-operative nausea. As cancer treatments become more advanced, the demand for effective antiemetic drugs to manage side effects is growing. Additionally, an aging global population is also contributing to market growth as elderly individuals are more prone to conditions that require antiemetic treatment.

Technological advancements and innovations in drug development are shaping the market dynamics. The introduction of new drug formulations and delivery systems, such as long-acting injectables and oral disintegrating tablets, is enhancing the effectiveness and patient compliance. This innovation drives competition among pharmaceutical companies, leading to continuous improvements in antiemetic therapies. Furthermore, the development of personalized medicine and targeted therapies is expected to influence market dynamics by offering more tailored and effective solutions for patients.

Economic factors and healthcare policies also play a crucial role in shaping the antiemetic drugs market. In many regions, healthcare reforms and cost-containment measures are influencing drug pricing and reimbursement policies. This impacts market accessibility and affordability, driving pharmaceutical companies to focus on cost-effective solutions without compromising efficacy. Moreover, the growing trend of value-based healthcare is pushing for greater emphasis on the cost-effectiveness of treatments, which may impact market dynamics and drug pricing strategies.

Regulatory factors and the approval process also affect the antiemetic drugs market. The stringent regulatory requirements for new drug approvals can lead to delays in market entry and increased costs for pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, market dynamics are influenced by the patent expiration of key antiemetic drugs, which opens opportunities for generic manufacturers to enter the market and drive competition. This, in turn, can affect pricing and market share distribution among major pharmaceutical players.

Overall, the antiemetics drugs market is shaped by a combination of clinical needs, technological advancements, economic factors, and regulatory influences. As these factors continue to evolve, they will drive innovation, competition, and growth within the sector, ultimately benefiting patients with effective solutions for managing nausea and vomiting.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Antiemetics Drugs Market CAGR ~6% Key Antiemetics Drugs Companies Pfizer Inc., GSK plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla, Merck & Co., Inc., Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD., Viatris Inc., Baxter, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Novartis AG, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Lilly, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Acacia Pharma Group Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and others

Antiemetics Drugs Market Assessment

Antiemetics Drugs Market Segmentation Antiemetics Drugs Market Segmentation By Drug Type: Serotonin-Receptor Antagonists, Antihistamines, Anticholinergics, Dopamine Receptor Antagonists, Neurokinin Receptor Antagonists, and Others Antiemetics Drugs Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Pharmacy, and Others Antiemetics Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

