QC Kinetix Celebrates PA Week Honoring Physician Assistants as 'The Miraculous Midlevel'

PAs, or Physician Assistants/Associates, are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. With thousands of hours of medical training, 178,700 PAs practice nationwide and in every medical setting and specialty, improving healthcare access and quality.



“In the medical field, Physician Assistants are called mid-levels. QC Kinetix chose to use the term Miraculous Midlevel. Our Miraculous Mid Levels enhance the delivery of high-quality healthcare and are a valuable asset to the QC Kinetix team. Our PAs are committed to team-based care and dedicated to delivering effective and efficient healthcare for our patients. We support PA Week in raising attention and awareness of their contribution to our company,” says Ali White, PA-C and Director of Medical Operations for QC Kinetix.



At QC Kinetix, Miraculous Mid Levels contribute to seeing new patients and developing a thoughtful, medically guided diagnosis. They also perform image reviews, perform ultrasounds, and create plans of care using Regenerative Medicine. Working collaboratively with our Medical Directors, Physician Assistants are heavily involved in intra-articular injections, soft tissue injections, intra-articular aspirations, and most impactfully, bone marrow aspirations.



Rising costs, limited access, workforce shortages, and disparities in care have left millions of Americans concerned about the future of healthcare. By 2026, there will be a shortage of up to 3.2 million healthcare workers.



A 2023 national survey from The Harris Poll found that 91% of patients agree that PAs provide safe and effective healthcare. 91% of patients also say that PAs are part of the solution to addressing the shortage of healthcare providers.



"The trust of our patients and the hard work of the entire QC Kinetix team, from corporate to franchise owners and their staff, fuels our mission to help more patients in more cities, and our PAs are a critical part of our growth and future," said Mark Montini, Chief Executive Officer of QC Kinetix.



