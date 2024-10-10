Cayuga Centers Wins Graphic Design USA Inhouse Award

AUBURN, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of the Graphic Design USA's (GDUSA) 61st Annual Inhouse Design Award. This award, which honors the best creative work from in-house design teams nationwide, recognized the agency's 2024 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Campaign.



This year's GDUSA awards were sponsored by Robert Half , the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm. The winning campaign was selected from over 5,000 entries to the competition and was one of 121 winners chosen across 24 categories. Cayuga Centers was one of six finalists under the D/E/I Communications category.

The Cayuga Centers’ Communications team took the lead on the execution of the campaign, with Ashley Argese, Assistant Vice President of Community and Agency Communications, serving as the Creative Director, and Graphic Designer Deyanira Gerez Gomez as lead designer. "We are deeply honored to receive this award for our design efforts and continue to be committed to creating purpose-driven work where voices are heard, valued, and empowered," said Ashley Argese, Assistant Vice President of Community and Agency Communications.

The design was part of an internal rebrand of the DEIB department, with the multi-toned thumbprint symbolizing different hues coming together to create an imprint of the agency’s collective progress. "At Cayuga Centers, our mission is to foster an inclusive and equitable environment, and this campaign reflects our commitment to ensuring that diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are at the forefront of our work," said Andrea Willis, Deputy for DEIB.

To see Cayuga Centers’ award-winning design and the other winners of the GDUSA 61st Annual Inhouse Design Awards, visit https://gdusa.com/competitions/inhouse-design/2024-awards .

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with 22 locations across 8 states. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 17,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, foster care ambassador, and employment opportunities.

