MEA, Named Time Magazine’s 100 Greatest Places to Visit, Utilizes Regenerative Practices

Santa Fe, NM, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEA, the world’s first midlife wisdom school, and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Greatest Places to Visit in 2024, has designed and built its U.S. campus - Rising Circle Ranch - on a 2,600-acre ranch south of Santa Fe utilizing regenerative practices. This is part of MEA’s commitment to not only being great stewards of its guests, but great stewards of the land and the community for future generations. MEA focused on several key aspects when developing the regenerative plans:

· Water stewardship

· Regenerating the land

· Green/Sustainable Architecture practices

· Interiors utilizing sustainable and regenerative products

· Landscaping

One innovative practice is regenerating the land by utilizing retired horses and donkeys to participate in rotational grazing. To date, they’ve rotationally grazed about 1,500 acres of the ranch. Plans are in the works to rotationally graze the additional acreage in 2025.

When the partners bought the ranch in 2021, they heard from neighbors concerns about water usage. Inspired by those meetings and with a commitment from the partnership team, a water stewardship plan unfolded.

“Water is precious in New Mexico, so we knew we had to do everything possible to minimize our water usage,” explained Chip Conley, MEA Founder and CEO. “To do that we worked with water conservation experts and developed an ecologically state-of-the-art water treatment system that treats blackwater through wetlands and ultimately returns 80% of our water usage back into the aquifer clean.”

The architecture throughout the campus utilizes highly energy efficient HVAC systems, low water usage fixtures, solar, passive heating and cooling, superior insulation, almost entirely electric kitchens and reusing much of the existing buildings on the property.

Santa Fe interior design firm, French & French, was hired to design each interior space throughout the campus. They used rich, vibrant hues of globally inspired textiles with warm, earthy tones of the Southwest to create both a harmonious and distinctive aesthetic. They also collaborated with Galisteo, New Mexico-based woodworker Chris Thayer to create 33 custom wardrobes and tables inspired by historical pieces from the early 1700s that are now in every guest room.

Landscaping reused many materials including railroad ties and existing flagstone. MEA also maintained and preserved many large Cottonwood trees on site, which provide habitat, shade and character. 85% of the plants used are native and low water use as well as drought tolerant. The remaining 15% are partially shaded, where they need less water. And lastly, passive water harvesting techniques are used throughout the property to collect, carry and hold water where the plants need them, which reduces the amount of irrigation needed.

“In short, MEA helps our participants regenerate their lives,” Conley added. “And we do it on a campus that is regenerative and protects our environment. It is truly the perfect environment for the work we do.”

About Modern Elder Academy: Created as the answer to the ever-perplexing midlife stage, MEA — winner of Fast Company 2021 Brands that Matter Award — seeks to guide and support adults through transitions in their midlife years, with a particular lens on those aged 40 and above. The MEA Method, developed in collaboration with leading academics from Harvard, Stanford, Yale, and UC Berkeley, integrates teachings from social sciences and centuries of knowledge from philosophers, writers, poets, and yogis. This comprehensive approach offers valuable lessons and insights for individuals seeking growth and guidance as they navigate midlife. Founded by best-selling author, hotelier, and entrepreneur, Chip Conley, MEA has built a dedicated alumni group of over 5,000 past participants from 48 countries. MEA hosts in-person workshops in Baja California Sur, Mexico, and Santa Fe, NM, and offers online programs year-round, and a regular lineup of free live virtual events. For more information visit, MEA. For a daily dose of wisdom, subscribe to Wisdom Well, Chip Conley’s blog and newsletter.