AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | September 2024

Milwaukee, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 September YTD - SeptemberBeginning
Inventory		 
 20242023%Chg 20242023%ChgSep 2024 
2WD Farm Tractors         
 < 40 HP10,02212,689-21.0 106,120125,653-15.5   78,045 
 40 < 100 HP4,6155,214-11.5 40,84045,131-9.5   36,324 
 100+ HP1,8772,551-26.4 17,41319,468-10.6   12,257 
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors16,51420,454-19.3 164,373190,252-13.6126,626 
4WD Farm Tractors447526-15.0 3,1123,060   1.7    1,019 
Total Farm Tractors16,96120,980-19.2 167,485193,312-13.4127,645 
Self-Prop Combines530894-40.7 4,4625,686-21.5    1,765 
       

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

